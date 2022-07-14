Tim Michels, running for Wisconsin governor as an outsider, donated money to many insiders

Republican Tim Michels, who has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, is running for Wisconsin governor as a political outsider.
But records compiled by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks political spending and donations, show Michels and his wife gave more than $200,000 to powerful Republicans and candidates for the past 12 years. His top GOP rival in the race, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and her political committees donated $130,000 over the same period.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Michels, co-owner of the Michels Corp. construction company, along with his wife, Barb, gave $207,650 to Republican and conservative candidates between 2010 and 2022, the Democracy Campaign data released Wednesday showed. Michels’ extended family gave $541,400 over that time period, the Democracy Campaign said.
The top beneficiary of donations from Michels and his wife was former Gov. Scott Walker, who got $58,000. Walker, who backs Kleefisch in the race, this week released an ad attacking Michels over his involvement with groups that advocated for a higher gas tax.
People are also reading…
Before they were political rivals, Michels even donated to Kleefisch, giving her $1,000 in October 2010, just before she and Walker were elected for the first time, records show.
In 2002, Michels gave $3,000 to Republican Gov. Scott McCallum and $1,000 to his Democratic opponent, Jim Doyle. When asked about the Doyle donation in 2004, when Michels was running for U.S. Senate, his campaign spokesperson told The Capital Times newspaper that he gave the money “in the best interest of his employees and the best interest of the business.”
That was the last time Michels donated to a Democrat.
Michels ran for U.S. Senate in 2004 and lost to Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold. Since then, he has focused on his family’s construction business while also serving in leadership roles for various high-powered organizations, including Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association and the Transportation Development Association.
Kleefisch, her husband, Joel, who is a former state representative, her campaign committee and a political action committee she created have contributed $130,000 to Republican and conservative candidates since 2010, the Democracy Campaign said. Kleefisch was lieutenant governor under Walker from 2011 to 2018.
Kleefisch’s contributions were smaller than Michels’, with the highest donation being $5,000 to Deborah Kerr, a 2021 conservative candidate for state superintendent of schools.
Evers, his wife and his campaign committee donated about $14,000 to Democrats and liberal candidates over the same time, the Democracy Campaign said. The highest donation was just under $3,500 to Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is also up for reelection this year.
Our 5 best editorials of 2021 tackled State Street, Ron Johnson and Greg Gard
I've written more than 2,000 editorials for the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board over the years, demanding action, suggesting solutions and slamming the worst instincts of politicians.
Most of my favorite editorials are those that make a difference.
That's why my most memorable editorial of 2021 was our editorial board's call to transform State Street in Madison into a grand promenade. Our push for a true pedestrian mall the entire length of the capital city's most famous street drew a huge and positive response from our readers, if not the mayor's office. In the depths of the pandemic, the public dreamed big about the future of our city's Downtown -- and liked what they saw.
Even the mayor, who has stubbornly resisted the idea, eventually granted it was "likely" that all buses would be removed from the bottom half of State Street. As for the top half, well, that will be an issue in the spring 2023 city elections.
I also loved adding citizen members to our State Journal editorial board for the first time in our newspaper's history. Former state Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske, Downtown Madison businesswoman and booster Susan Schmitz, and longtime cop and youth football coach Wayne Strong have enriched our editorial board with broader perspectives, expertise and community spirit.
Calling for a trio of Republican lawmakers to resign following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was important and necessary. Two of the three were even willing to disenfranchise their own Wisconsin constituents from the final tally of electoral votes for president. It was a shameful rejection of democratic norms and respect for American values. Other members of Congress from Wisconsin, including U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, behaved honorably.
A more uplifting moment came on July 4, when we remembered Abraham Lincoln's incredible commitment to civility. I love writing about history when I get the chance, especially the inspiring moments when America and its leaders shined.
Finally, about those cheek diapers: Wisconsin Badgers basketball coach Greg Gard was one of many coaches blatantly violating the NCAA's masking rules. I wrote an editorial with a lighter tone urging college sports to either use or lose their face coverings as March Madness began.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Removing buses, creating pedestrian mall will help Downtown Madison bounce back
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Community members will add insight and expertise to our news organization's opinions and agenda.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Ron Johnson, Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald disgracefully undermined our democracy
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Just ask Abraham Lincoln, who espoused these American values during our nation's darkest days
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: College basketball coaches flout public health rule because the NCAA lets them