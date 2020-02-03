Tight labor market presents challenges for Census

Despite offering up to $24 an hour, the U.S. Census Bureau is struggling to hire enough temporary workers to complete this year’s once-a-decade count.
The bureau says it is halfway to its recruiting goal in Wisconsin but still needs nearly 25,000 more people to apply. In Dane County, which has the lowest jobless rate in the state, the problem is far worse, with only 29% of the needed applications in hand as of Friday.
Midwest regional director Marilyn Sanders said she had expected to have at least 70% of the needed applications by now, but the bureau is advertising job opportunities and working with local government and community leaders to get the word out.
“I’m very optimistic that as we get the word out … we will get more applicants in the pool,” Sanders said.
The bureau has not said how many people it ultimately hopes to hire. The number depends on the response rate — the number of households that go online or mail back a paper form answering basic questions about the people living there.
The 2020 Census will be the first to allow online responses, which the bureau hopes will improve the response rate. For households that don’t respond, the bureau plans to follow up with additional mailings, phone calls, and if all else fails, an in-person visit.
Sanders, who has worked for the Census since 1975, expects more than three quarters of Wisconsin households will self-report.
“Wisconsin has always had a good mail response rate,” Sanders said.
But with more than 2.3 million households to count — including some in rural areas where the bureau will hand-deliver forms — that could mean more than 500,000 contacts.
Local partners working to ensure all residents get counted are aware of the hiring challenges but haven’t voiced concern yet.
“They’re still hopeful,” said Pam Andros, staff advisor for Dane County’s Complete Count Committee. “They’re encouraged by there being good jobs that offer a good wage and opportunity for people who need those jobs.”
Paid training is scheduled to begin in March, though most of the work takes place between April 1 and July 30.
There are two statutory deadlines driving that schedule: By Dec. 31 the Census Bureau must provide the president with the state populations used to apportion seats in the House of Representatives; and local population data used to draw congressional and state legislative district boundaries are due to the states by March 31, 2021.
John Thompson, who was the career executive in charge of the 2000 Census and served as bureau director from 2013 to 2017, said while the timing of the count can be elastic, stretching things out would drive up the cost.
Thompson said in past years the bureau worked closely with labor economists to figure out the optimal pay.
“They’re going to set their wage high enough for people in that county to take a second job,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they raised the rates again.”
The U.S. Constitution requires Congress to count every person living in the nation once every 10 years. The information is used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives as well as determining where hundreds of billions of federal tax dollars get sent each year.
Through the late 1800s, this was done by U.S. Marshals, who were told to hire assistants to go out and count people in their territories, said Margo Anderson, a Census historian with UW-Milwaukee.
“It was fairly rudimentary,” Anderson said.
The Census Bureau wasn’t established until 1902, but even then hiring was done through political patronage, Anderson said.
“The simplest way to do this is to link the enumeration process into an established political network,” she said. “That meant using local party structures or local elites. That’s what they did.”
The bureau has since become professionalized, with an emphasis on statistical accuracy, but hiring thousands of temporary workers once a decade has its challenges.
“The bureau doesn’t pick the economic environment,” Anderson said. “This is a wildcard that affects the bureau in different ways every decade.”
The 1970, 1980 and 1990 counts each coincided with recessions. The last Census was taken in 2010, when the country was emerging from the deepest economic crisis since the Great Depression and Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 9.3%.
The hiring surge actually put a visible dent in the unemployment rate, said Dennis Winters, chief economist for the Department of Workforce Development.
But today the unemployment rate is hovering around 3% — and closer to 2% in places like Dane County, where Winters said all employers are struggling to fill jobs.
“People are having trouble across the spectrum,” he said.
Census workers staffed a table at a Dane County job fair Wednesday in hopes of drumming up some of the more than 4,600 applications needed to meet the recruiting goal.
To qualify, workers must be U.S. citizens at least 18 years old with a valid Social Security number and pass a background check. Most jobs require access to transportation and a computer.
Darnell Marshall, 51, of Arena, wasn’t familiar with the Census process but after talking to the recruiters thought working as an enumerator could help rebuild his resume, which is marred by past criminal convictions.
“I’m looking for a career, not a job,” Marshall said. “I’m here to see if I can live above and beyond.”
Dean Maryberry, 53, was looking for work before starting a seasonal job with the Madison streets department in April. He said ads touting $20 an hour wages got his attention.
“It would be something to look into,” he said.
Ron Hoppmann was still waiting to hear if his application had been accepted. If so, it would be the Middleton resident’s sixth Census.
Hoppmann, 85, first signed up when he was out of work in 1970.
“I thought, well, I’d try this and see what it’s like,” Hoppmann said. “It’s a fun thing to do. You meet a lot of people. You’re outside, moving around. It’s not like it’s hard work.”
In later decades, his job as a timber buyer gave him the flexibility to keep doing it.
“I’ve been in kind of lean times when people who were homeless and out of work, and good times when people were just doing it for a lark,” Hoppmann said. “ It isn’t like it’s a career, although I guess in some ways I have made a career of it.”