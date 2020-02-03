Tight labor market presents challenges for Census

Despite offering up to $24 an hour, the U.S. Census Bureau is struggling to hire enough temporary workers to complete this year’s once-a-decade count.

The bureau says it is halfway to its recruiting goal in Wisconsin but still needs nearly 25,000 more people to apply. In Dane County, which has the lowest jobless rate in the state, the problem is far worse, with only 29% of the needed applications in hand as of Friday.

Midwest regional director Marilyn Sanders said she had expected to have at least 70% of the needed applications by now, but the bureau is advertising job opportunities and working with local government and community leaders to get the word out.

“I’m very optimistic that as we get the word out … we will get more applicants in the pool,” Sanders said.

The bureau has not said how many people it ultimately hopes to hire. The number depends on the response rate — the number of households that go online or mail back a paper form answering basic questions about the people living there.

The 2020 Census will be the first to allow online responses, which the bureau hopes will improve the response rate. For households that don’t respond, the bureau plans to follow up with additional mailings, phone calls, and if all else fails, an in-person visit.