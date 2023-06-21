A developer is seeking $6.25 million in city tax incremental financing to support a $192.8 million low-cost housing project with 553 units in two buildings near the former Oscar Mayer property on Madison’s North Side.

Lincoln Avenue Capital of Santa Monica, California, is proposing two, six-story buildings, one with 250 apartments for seniors and the other with 303 units for families on the former Hartmeyer property near a large natural area with wetlands, trees and open space adjacent to Roth Street and west of the former Oscar Mayer meat processing plant.

The developer secured final land use approvals for the projects last year.

On Tuesday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Ald. Amani Latimer Burris, 12th District, introduced resolutions to deliver nearly $2.8 million in TIF funding to the $79.2 million senior housing project and nearly $3.5 million to the $113.6 million family housing project, both in the 2000 block of Roth Street.

Meanwhile, Latimer Burris on Tuesday also introduced a resolution to create a new TIF district in the area roughly bounded by Packers, Pennsylvania and Thornton avenues and Fordem Avenue and Roth Street that includes the former Oscar Mayer properties.

“Affordable housing projects are rent-limited and typically have a financing gap due to that factor alone,” said Kyle Brasser, vice president and regional project partner for Lincoln Avenue Capital. “In addition, the current economic climate of rising interest rates and increasing construction costs has exacerbated the issue.”

The housing projects cannot proceed without TIF support, he said.

Latimer Burris said she supports low-cost housing and wants the city to grow, and she sees benefit in transforming blighted areas. She said she’s also aware of environmental concerns related to development around the former Oscar Mayer properties and intends to stay vigilant as projects move forward.

With TIF, the city and other local taxing entities agree to freeze property values in an area. Tax revenues from growth are then invested in private development or public infrastructure. When investments are repaid, the district is closed and the higher-valued property is fully returned to the tax rolls.

The proposed TIF support and the new district will be considered by the city’s Finance Committee and could come back to the council as soon as July 11. The TIF district also must be approved by the taxing jurisdictions.

Lincoln Avenue sought the maximum amount in TIF funding for the family housing project allowed under city policy, or $3.5 million, and a city staff analysis found the amount was warranted.

The project will provide 303 units for those making up to 60% of Dane County’s median income, or $62,280 for a household of three, and 446 parking spaces. Rents would be limited to $1,200 for a one-bedroom, $1,500 for a two-bedroom, and $1,700 for a three-bedroom unit.

Lincoln also sought the maximum $2.785 million allowed under city policy for the senior housing project and city staff approved it.

The project will provide 250 units with the same income and rent restrictions as the family housing, 1,130 square feet of commercial space and 289 parking spaces. The TIF support for the building is contingent on the developer securing another $2.25 million in support. Lincoln is confident that will happen, Brasser said.

The city is using TIF to support the projects because the developer secured noncompetitive 4% Low-income Housing Tax Credits through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, making them ineligible for support from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, city TIF coordinator Joe Gromacki said.

If financing is secured, Lincoln plans to break ground in the fall and aims to complete construction in fall 2025.

