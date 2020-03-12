Thursday's COVID-19 developments include a state of emergency and new cases in Dane County

Six people who contracted the disease — two each in Dane and Fond du Lac counties, and one each in Pierce and Waukesha counties — were exposed while traveling. Five of those are or have been in voluntary isolation, while one is in hospital care, officials said.

Andrea Palm, secretary designee of the Department of Health Services, said Evers’ executive order declaring the state of emergency follows months of planning by state, local and tribal health officials.

“We are ready to meet this challenge, and efforts will continue until there is no more COVID-19 in our state,” she said.

The order hands authority to organize a state response to the pandemic to the Department of Health Services, giving the department broad authority to purchase and distribute medical supplies and order quarantines.

The order also proclaims the existence of an “abnormal economic disruption,” and directs the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to take action against price gouging during an emergency.