Thursday's COVID-19 developments include a state of emergency and new cases in Dane County

In less than 48 hours, the spread of the coronavirus in Wisconsin has gone from a distant threat to a stark reality as Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a public health emergency, the state recorded its first cases of community spread, universities moved to empty campuses, and hospitals and emergency services kicked into high gear to deal with a likely outbreak.
“’Wisconsin nice’ is going to have a different look to it in the future,” Evers said at a press conference as he announced emergency status for the state and bemoaned the fact that he could no longer hug or fist-bump kids he visits in the state schools.
Evers and other officials delivered their remarks at the National Guard’s Emergency Operations Center at Truax Field.
“The risk to the majority of Wisconsinites remains low,” Evers said. “That said, we can all do our parts to prevent the spread of the illness to others.”
In Wisconsin, confirmed cases now number eight, up from three on Tuesday, and officials are bracing for a dramatic escalation.
Two new cases in Dane County were announced Thursday afternoon and represent the first cases in which the disease was spread within the community. According to Health Services, both had contact with a person identified with the disease earlier this week.
Six people who contracted the disease — two each in Dane and Fond du Lac counties, and one each in Pierce and Waukesha counties — were exposed while traveling. Five of those are or have been in voluntary isolation, while one is in hospital care, officials said.
Andrea Palm, secretary designee of the Department of Health Services, said Evers’ executive order declaring the state of emergency follows months of planning by state, local and tribal health officials.
“We are ready to meet this challenge, and efforts will continue until there is no more COVID-19 in our state,” she said.
The order hands authority to organize a state response to the pandemic to the Department of Health Services, giving the department broad authority to purchase and distribute medical supplies and order quarantines.
The order also proclaims the existence of an “abnormal economic disruption,” and directs the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to take action against price gouging during an emergency.
The move marks yet another day of escalating concern after the new coronavirus, which presents a dire threat to the elderly and infirm, fanned from its origin in China to nearly all corners of the globe over the past three months. Following a pattern seen in hard-hit countries like Italy, South Korea and China, confirmed cases of the disease, called COVID-19, are rapidly escalating in the U.S. by the day. Most prevalent in highly populated areas on the east and west coasts, the spread is moving inland and has been detected in all but a handful of states.
“Our goal is to contain COVID-19 and avoid its spread to other areas,” said Palm.
She announced new recommendations on travel, events, mass gatherings and said guidelines for nursing homes and assisted living facilities were forthcoming.
In the Seattle area, the virus claimed 23 lives at a single nursing home.
“We understand that these significant steps are going to disrupt people’s lives,” Palm said, but the state is "making these recommendations to protect the lives of the most vulnerable members of our families, our communities and our state.”
Recommendations include canceling events with more than 250 people and providing guidance for events with fewer attendees. The state is also recommending that people suspend travel to any areas that have seen sustained community spread of the disease, and to self-quarantine for 14 days if returning from such an area.
“As this is a rapidly evolving pandemic, our guidance will change,” Palm said. “So please stay tuned.”
It was unclear if the recommendations would affect events like Canoecopia and Bike-O-Rama, both scheduled for this weekend. In years past, the expos have drawn tens of thousands to the Alliant Energy Center. The Jason Aldean concert, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Aug. 9.
Earlier this week, Sharon Corrigan, Alliant interim director, said the facility was following public health recommendations. She didn’t immediately return an email asking if the state guidance would affect the events.
Evers said the state economic development agency and other agencies that deal with employers are working on measures to ensure paid sick leave to affected workers. The U.S. Congress is also working on legislation to provide paid sick leave so sick workers would not feel compelled to go to work to put food on the table, thereby spreading the disease.
“One thing we can control is minimizing the spread of it,” Evers said. “It’s about social distancing, it’s about making sure that we’re doing good hygiene."
Brigadier Gen. Joane Mathews, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s deputy adjutant general, said that up to 30 soldiers and airmen have been recruited to drive home 37 Wisconsin residents who have been stranded off the coast of California on the Carnival-owned Grand Princess cruise ship. At least 21 passengers and crew are confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Evers said some of those people have been tested for the virus, and the rest were expected to be. Officials didn’t say if any Wisconsin passengers tested positive for COVID-19, but all would be asked to self-quarantine at home.
While state colleges and universities plan to clear campuses of students after spring break, there has been no official move to close K-12 schools.
Palm said state guidance will help schools remain open “using tools and tactics so that they can continue to do the essential functions they need to do, which is to teach our kids.”
Those tactics include enhancing social distancing, which Evers said could include breaking large groups into smaller groups. For instance, he said, he had planned to speak to a school assembly on Thursday but instead broke kids up into separate groups of about 30.
Evers said one focus of the state effort will be food security, but provided no details.
“Tens of thousands of folks in Wisconsin, including kids and older adults, rely on schools and nonprofits in order to get their meals,” he said. “Ensuring that those folks are taken care of is a top priority. I’m also deeply concerned about homeless individuals and other vulnerable individuals in our communities.”
He also urged people not to wait for Election Day on April 7 to vote, but rather cast absentee ballots to avoid the crowds at polling places on what’s expected to be a high-turnout presidential primary and state Supreme Court race.
“The good news is that absentee voting in Wisconsin is really easy,” he said.