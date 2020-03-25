Three with COVID-19 diagnosis urge Gov. Tony Evers to postpone April 7 election

Evers has so far resisted calls to move the date, pointing out that in addition to the Democratic presidential primary, there are elections for local offices that could leave seats unfilled if delayed.

But on Monday, Evers told reporters his administration was “evaluating” conducting the election by-mail only, adding: “the message is still stay at home, vote by mail.”

Milwaukee-based employment and labor attorney Richard Sacks, who previously represented Voces de la Frontera and the NAACP on voting rights issues, said on the call that he is anticipating pursuing legal action to postpone the in-person April 7 election.

Sacks also called for allowing absentee ballot voting to continue for a “reasonable” amount of time and relaxing some standards for absentee balloting, such as the requirement for a witness signature.

Mariah Clark, a nurse in UW Health’s emergency department, said on the call that “the pandemic isn’t going anywhere” by April 7.