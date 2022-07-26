Three 'very strong' finalists advance in Lake Monona waterfront design challenge

A special Madison committee has picked “a very strong field” of three finalists who have designed public spaces around the globe to move forward in a design competition to reshape the Lake Monona waterfront between Olin Park and Williamson Street.
The city’s special 13-member ad hoc committee chose Agency Landscape + Planning of Cambridge, Massachusetts; James Corner Field Operations of New York; and Sasaki of Denver from among 14 heavyweight firms that responded to a request for qualifications to shape a master plan to better connect Capitol Square and neighborhoods to the lake, improve water quality and aquatic habitat, celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural legacy and preserve the lake’s cultural history.
The finalists each have created many designs for prominent public places. Among them, Agency produced the The Chicago Riverwalk, James Corner The High Line in New York City, and Sasaki the Wuhan Yangtze Riverfront Park in Wuhan, China.
The committee on Thursday tallied scores for five semi-finalists based on information in the firms responses and interviews, and on Tuesday met online with the three finalists to discuss what sort of public engagement process should come next.
“It’s a very strong field we’re working with,” said Mike Strum, project manager for the city’s Parks Division. “These are significant design firms that are coming to Madison to share their expertise and develop a visionary, signature master plan for the Lake Monona waterfront. It’s going to be three distinct, unique options for the city to weigh in on.”
All three firms on Tuesday voiced excitement for the opportunity to reimagine 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of parkland including Law Park, the John Nolen Drive causeway and the northern part of Olin Park.
“The site is large. The technical challenges there are real,” said Sarah Astheimer, a principal at James Corner.
Over generations, some of the city’s design legends have offered concepts for the waterfront with the current planning effort beginning in 2019.
The Lake Monona Waterfront Project is tied to plans to transform a two-story building and 3.65 acres of shoreline next to Olin Park, purchased by the city in 2019, into a community amenity with Parks Division offices; the reconstruction of John Nolen Drive, slated for 2026; and creation of the “Destination District” around Alliant Energy Center, aimed at connecting the South Side to the lake and Downtown.
The city spent $260,000 for a consultant to produce a 216-page preliminary report completed in May 2021. It will now spend $75,000 apiece for the three finalists — half of which is privately funded — for design challenge stipends, and another $200,000 for the chosen team to refine the preferred master plan.
The space, the city’s request for qualifications says, must be a family-centered destination that’s welcoming to people of all social, economic and racial backgrounds. It must inspire a deep connection with nature, history and place. The firms are asked to consider a number of water-based activities such as shore fishing, kayaking, sailing, paddle boarding, boating and swimming.
The design must also expand public gathering and event space. A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed boathouse would give the city two major structures in close proximity by the renowned architect, whose designs inspired Monona Terrace.
Next, the city will negotiate contracts with the three finalists on a scope of services that will guide a 14-week process to produce preliminary plans. The contracts should be settled by the end of August with the next phase starting then.
On Tuesday, the finalists offered differing views of public engagement for those 14 weeks, ranging from ambitious to minimal to avoid confusing the public. Committee members noted that the city has already done extensive outreach to produce the preliminary report.
The committee informally settled on a limited public engagement for that time frame — based on the original scope of services — knowing that a robust engagement process will follow submittal of preliminary plans. The committee is expected to recommend a preferred master plan to the mayor, City Council and Park Commission by Sept. 1, 2023.
1994: The Army Corps of Engineers holds hearing on Monona Terrace Convention Center. Opponents to the center showed up, some with protest signs.
1996: Arches of reinforced concrete are being constructed on the third floor of the Monona Terrace Convention Center, 40 feet above the lake's surface. There will be seven of them in all, with the points of the arches continuing down to the second floor.
1997: What would Frank Lloyd Wright think? His Monona Terrace Convention Center has become one of the hottest fishing spots in the county, with bass boats continually anchored offshore as anglers fish for walleye, muskie and others.
1997: Mayor Sue Bauman gets another earful, but this time from Walt Disney luminaries Mickey and Minnie Mouse. On the Monona Terrace rooftop Friday, Bauman hands the mice a key to the city carved from a 40-pound block of aged cheddar. In town this weekend as guests of TCI Cablevision of Wisconsin, Mickey and Minnie will also visit sick children in Madison hospitals.
1997: Tony Putnam, principal architect for the convention center, believes visitors to Monona Terrace will appreciate the carpet in the winter when Lake Monona is frozen and the bright orange floor lends warmth to the cold Wisconsin winter. For now, it's getting a chilly reception.
1998: Fashion models wait backstage at the Monona Terrace for a Mother's Day Fashion show to begin. The show, called 'Fashion Forward,' features designs by Textile & Apparel Design students from UW-Madison.
2000: It was like Christmas morning for cheese lovers at Monona Terrace on Monday as hundreds of cheeses were unwrapped, labeled for competition and repackaged. Chief Judge Bill Schlinsog, right, unpacks an Austrian cheese with volunteers Dick Groves, left, Madison, and John Jacobs, Antigo, center.
2000: Teachers convention keynote speaker Richard Dreyfuss makes some last-minute adjustments to the speech he was to give to the 109th annual convention of the Southern Wisconsin Educational Inservice Organization at Monona Terrace.
1995: Work continues on the Monona Terrace project.
1996: The top of the Monona Terrace convention center is taking shape. At the level that will connect with Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, workers still have concrete to pour.
1996: Parking ramps on the side of the convention center are still works in progress.
1997: This mural, painted in 1982 by artist Richard Haas, has been relegated to peeking out of the Monona Terrace Convention Center's underpinnings.
1997: Joan LeMahieu is directing all aspects of the newest show in town, Monona Terrace Convention Center.
1997: The lecture hall at Monona Terrace will seat 308.
1997: George Nelson, chairman of the Monona Terrace Commission, announces a series of free public concerts on the William T. Evjue Gardens rooftop of Monona Terrace.
1998: Monona Terrace fountain at night.
1998: Lights on the roof of Monona Terrace.
1998: An aerial view of Monona Terrace at night.
1999: Partygoers dance the night away at the Frostiball.
2000: Children rush to catch one of 2,000 balloons dropped at Monona Terrace as part of Firstar Eve.
