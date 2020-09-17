Three seats from a GOP supermajority, Wisconsin Assembly leaders eye pickup, defense options

The Wisconsin Assembly’s top Democratic and Republican lawmakers are touting their offensive and defensive efforts as the state barrels toward the November election and with it, a potential opportunity for GOP lawmakers to gain a veto-proof majority in the Legislature.
While Speaker Robin Vos says he’s confident Republicans will come back next session with over 60 seats in the 99-member chamber, he’s less certain about his party’s likelihood of netting the three districts needed to create a supermajority, giving it a one-in-three chance due to the political climate.
“I think we have a decent shot, but it’s an uphill battle,” he said of securing a 66-member majority and the ability to override any gubernatorial veto.
Meanwhile, Minority Leader Gordon Hintz said he’s also feeling good about all of his own party's incumbents winning re-election and Democrats possibly adding on a few more, though he acknowledged the national environment is “volatile."
“I’m bullish on some of the opportunities that exist,” he said at a WisPolitics.com event Wednesday.
Legislative Democrats have rallied around the cry to “save the veto” of Gov. Tony Evers, who won election in 2018 as the party swept the state’s constitutional offices for the first time in nearly four decades.
But in the Assembly, Democrats picked up just one seat: the Milwaukee-area 14th Assembly District, won by Rep. Robyn Vining, of Wauwatosa. That gave them 36 total seats, to Republicans’ 63.
Two years later, the district is key for Republicans and Democrats alike. For the GOP, Vos said it’s the party’s “best opportunity” for a pickup because of its Republican history and the quality of the challenger, Bonnie Lee, the director of outreach ministry and Northwest Baptist Church, even as Hintz insisted the district “has shifted” in Democrats’ favor.
Vos also pointed to three other seats that he said round up the best potential pickup opportunities come November: the northwestern 73rd Assembly District, held by Rep. Nick Milroy, D-South Range; the northern 74th Assembly District, held by Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield; and the La Crosse-area 94th Assembly District, held by Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska.
The trio, Hintz said, beat back challenges in 2018, outperforming their Republican opponents and the top of the ticket.
For Democrats, Hintz highlighted two Milwaukee-area seats: the 13th Assembly District, held by Rep. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield; and the 23rd Assembly District, held by Rep. Jim Ott, R-Mequon. He also mentioned the southwestern 51st Assembly District, held by Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville; and the Green Bay-area 88th Assembly District, held by Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview.
Vos acknowledged that some “suburban seats are much more in jeopardy than they have been in the past,” noting that Ott and Hutton lacked Democratic challengers in 2016.
Top issues, national focus
In a cycle with no other statewide races on the ballot aside from the presidency, both Vos and Hintz acknowledged that a resulting focus on national issues could either hurt or bolster both parties in different parts of Wisconsin.
While Democrats in urban areas and Republicans in rural areas might want more of a nationalized race, Vos said other seats that are more mixed might have “some challenges for each side.”
“We know rural Democrats have a hard time standing next to Joe Biden,” the Rochester Republican added. “Some of our suburban seats, people have a more difficult time standing next to Donald Trump. That’s just the challenge that we have right now.”
Hintz said having a “divisive president” in the White House means some traditional Republicans will choose between supporting Biden or perhaps staying home on Election Day.
“Even if there’s a decline of 10% in that area, that’s certainly going to benefit us in a number of seats,” the Oshkosh Democrat said.
As for top issues, Hintz and Vos agreed the COVID-19 crisis is factoring into people’s perceptions of what’s important this year.
While Hintz noted health care, education and the economy are always the biggest three topics, he said “stark differences” over each party’s approach to them in the age of COVID-19 are being publicly recognized.
“The economy, tied to coronavirus,” he said. “Education, child safety, tied to the coronavirus. Health care, making sure that people have access to it, that they can get treated, that they can get the coverage, is a key part of things.”
Vos said handling the pandemic is a focus for people, as well as restarting the economy. But he also pointed to public safety as he knocked the Democratic candidates who he said are running on a platform to defund the police.
“That is not in the mainstream and it certainly is not something they want to talk about because the vast majority of Wisconsinites support good men and women who are in law enforcement, who are protecting our communities and want to make sure that they keep doing a good job,” he said.
But Hintz, who later said he doesn’t support defunding the police, countered the topic was “a boogeyman that’s out there” and argued that the issue is often “far more complex.”
All of the chamber’s 99 seats are up for re-election in November, while just the even-numbered districts in the Senate are.
Currently two seats are vacant in the Assembly after the resignations of Reps. Dave Crowley, D-Milwaukee, and Chris Taylor, D-Madison, who left the Legislature to take other positions. Both are heavily Democratic.
