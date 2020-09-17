Three seats from a GOP supermajority, Wisconsin Assembly leaders eye pickup, defense options

“The economy, tied to coronavirus,” he said. “Education, child safety, tied to the coronavirus. Health care, making sure that people have access to it, that they can get treated, that they can get the coverage, is a key part of things.”

Vos said handling the pandemic is a focus for people, as well as restarting the economy. But he also pointed to public safety as he knocked the Democratic candidates who he said are running on a platform to defund the police.

“That is not in the mainstream and it certainly is not something they want to talk about because the vast majority of Wisconsinites support good men and women who are in law enforcement, who are protecting our communities and want to make sure that they keep doing a good job,” he said.

But Hintz, who later said he doesn’t support defunding the police, countered the topic was “a boogeyman that’s out there” and argued that the issue is often “far more complex.”

All of the chamber’s 99 seats are up for re-election in November, while just the even-numbered districts in the Senate are.

Currently two seats are vacant in the Assembly after the resignations of Reps. Dave Crowley, D-Milwaukee, and Chris Taylor, D-Madison, who left the Legislature to take other positions. Both are heavily Democratic.

Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.