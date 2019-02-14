District 15 candidates

Grant Foster, 40

“I love Madison and I want to do everything I can to make it an even better place to live.”

Angela Jenkins, 39

“I’m excited for the opportunity to have a profound impact to improve the city’s quality of life and its future. In addition, as a first generation immigrant, I will bring diversity to the council and will work hard to ensure all segments of the city are represented.”

Justin Williams, 34

"I’m running because as alder I will build on my longstanding dedication to community. I will stand up for the interests of the people in the district, champion equity initiatives and be a careful steward of tax dollars."