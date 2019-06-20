A majority of the Dane County Board supervisors are women, following the swearing-in of three new members Thursday.
Judge Juan Colás administered the oath of office to Elizabeth Doyle, Kristen Audet and Ann DeGarmo, who all won a special election June 4. Women outnumber men on the County Board by one, 19 to 18.
Doyle, a former Verona City Council member, is a health care rate analyst at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. She was sworn in as the supervisor of District 1, which represents downtown Madison.
Doyle said she looks forward to holding public office again and working to protect lakes, promote access to mental health services and support the city’s downtown.
“I’m very excited to have gender parity on the County Board and very excited to be part of that,” Doyle said. “I’m excited to get work and serve the needs of the district.”
Audet now represents District 17, which includes the east side of Madison, and works at UW Organ and Tissue Donation as a regulatory and compliance specialist.
She is interested in improving communication and collaboration between Dane County and the community, specifically in mental health, as well as supporting community health and social services needs.
Audet said she is “honored” to have been part of an election that brought more women to the board.
“I’m so thankful for the residents of my district, who not only voted me in, but were so helpful,” Audet said. “A special election is a tough one and really required a lot of boots on the ground. It was a real team effort behind my campaign.”
Holding the District 33 seat in Fitchburg, DeGarmo is a legislative adviser for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue with previous experience as a campaign manager.
DeGarmo is interested in working to address climate change, prioritize fixing county roads and ensure all residents have access to health care services, including mental health. She said she is excited about getting to work.
“There’s still a lot of work to do,” DeGarmo said. To that end, she is planning on “meeting folks and learning more about the community and identifying more ways that I can be really helpful and be an advocate for our neighborhood.”
The unusual number of vacancies was caused by three former supervisors — Mary Kolar, Jeff Pertl and Jenni Dye — accepting positions in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration. Kolar previously represented District 1, Jeff Pertl represented District 17 and Jenni Dye held the District 33 seat.