On Monday, Madison’s Finance Committee rejected a $17 vehicle registration fee proposed by Mayor Paul Soglin earlier this year.
Soglin introduced the fee in June in an attempt to take advantage of one of the last available revenue options for the city under state law as a way to close a budget gap heading into 2019 budget deliberations.
If implemented, the fee is expected to raise about $3.3 million for the city and would replace funding from the property tax that is currently used for Metro Transit.
Boosting Metro Transit’s service and moving toward a bus rapid transit system are goals for the city. But a decline in state and federal funding has made it increasingly difficult to move forward.
“We are developing at densities that probably cannot be served by a motor vehicle alone, and we need to rely more and more on transit,” city Transportation Director Tom Lynch said. “Madison has made transit a priority in that they do provide a large portion of the local share that has been made up of state and federal sources.”
In June, Madison learned it did not receive a federal grant that would have been used for capital projects. It was the third time the city has applied for the funds.
The 2018 Capital Improvement Plan includes $27 million more in funds for buses and fixing the existing bus garage than was included in the CIP a year earlier.
“We as a council and the city in the last capital budget, we are investing a lot,” Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, said. “But it’s not enough to replace lost federal dollars from the past, and we’re just treading water.”
She urged the committee to find a way to prioritize Metro Transit’s capital budget because she said the “lack of a well-functioning transit system” has equity and social justice implications.
“My interest in even discussing what I consider an extreme measure, which is to implement this regressive tax, was my concern for the Madison Metro capital budget and our inability to get federal funds to build a bus barn and build out a (bus rapid transit) system, which in my mind would be a huge step forward forward in equity and social justice in our community,” Kemble said.
Kemble voted against the measure because it would supplant Metro’s budget rather than build on it.
The City Council Executive Committee and Equal Opportunity Commission have also voted against the proposal. The full City Council is expected to take action on the measure Sept. 4.