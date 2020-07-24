Three Madison alders are running for Assembly. What are their voting records?

Three members of the Madison City Council are looking to make the leap to the Wisconsin state Legislature.
But while they're vying to join a higher level of government, they could very well find that many of the same key issues they have voted on recently could come up again at the Capitol. And their council votes could shed light on how they'll act as lawmakers.
Two of the trio — Alds. Samba Baldeh, District 17, and Lindsay Lemmer, District 3 — are preparing to face-off in a four-way Democratic primary race for the 48th Assembly District covering Madison's north and east sides.
Meanwhile, longtime Ald. Marsha Rummel, District 6, is seeking to succeed outgoing Rep. Chris Taylor in the 76th Assembly District spanning the isthmus, a race that has drawn six other Democrats.
Among the three current alders, Rummel has served on the council the longest, first elected in 2007. Baldeh joined the body in 2015, while Lemmer first won election last April.
The Cap Times asked the three contenders about their votes on a number of key issues over the last year, when all three served on the body:
• The push to create the Civilian Oversight Board for Madison police
• The responses to environmental impact statements of placing F-35 fighter jets at Madison's Truax Field.
Wheel tax
The Madison City Council last fall acted to put in place a $40 vehicle registration fee — the highest in Wisconsin — to fill a hole in the 2020 operating budget proposal.
Both Lemmer and Rummel sided with the majority of council members in voting to implement the fee, which took effect Feb. 1.
But Baldeh, who unsuccessfully proposed making the fee expire on Jan. 31, 2026 as a way to give the council more time to look at other streams of revenue, joined seven other alders in opposing the plan.
Noting that alders in fall 2018 shot down a proposed $17 vehicle registration fee, Baldeh last week said while he understood the budget shortfall leading to the latest proposal, he opposes regressive taxes and stressed that those with more disposable income should pay more.
"I just didn't think that it was fair and I definitely didn't think that it was the right amount," he said, adding it's important that individuals have representatives "who are independent in their mind," not influenced by power and think about their constituents.
Lemmer and Rummel noted they lacked alternatives when facing the budget shortfall and the vote last October. They also both supported a proposed amendment that would have lowered the fee to $35 and balanced the budget by shifting $1 million in funding around, while Rummel also supported Baldeh's amendment to sunset the fee.
"For those who voted no to the registration fee, the question I had was 'What is your solution? What do you propose we do to balance the budget? Do we cut nonprofits that provide community services? Do we cut staff at the clerk's office for elections?'" Lemmer asked.
Rummel said that she "felt stuck" by how Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wrote the budget and "so thoroughly" relied on a wheel tax. That, plus the few funding options available due to state regulations, has "limited our ability as local governments to pay for these programs," she added.
Transportation funding has been a key issue at the state level for many recent budget cycles, with Republicans generally opposing a gas tax hike or return to indexing it to inflation without a corresponding offset in taxes elsewhere.
But last year, the state implemented increases in the vehicle title fee and annual car registration fee.
Asked whether candidates prefer a gas tax or fee increase to raise transportation revenue, Baldeh said he'd rather do a temporary gas tax increase, though he noted there isn't a way to make it a progressive tax.
More broadly, he stressed the importance of reviewing all sources of income at the state level and ensuring "fairness and equity" are the basis for the mechanisms.
Lemmer said while it would be worth looking again at indexing the gas tax, a practice that ended in Wisconsin in 2006, she stressed that "relying on increasing a sales tax is not my first choice."
Also highlighting the importance of progressive taxing solutions, she said the state should examine increasing shared revenue for municipalities and counties as well as creating regional transit authorities — an initiative that was allowed in a 2009 law but eliminated in the 2011 budget.
Rummel said a gas tax increase is a user-based fee and "may be less regressive" than other funding mechanisms before the state. While she said she'd be open to looking at that she stressed the need to consider using the increased revenue for multi-modal transportation and specifically a regional transit authority.
"We need to redirect people from the driving that they do and make it more available to use other means," she said.
Civilian oversight of policing
The council this summer voted to create a police review board and three-alder work group, approving civilian review mechanisms that were recommended by an ad hoc committee after years of studying the Madison Police Department.
The action, which came as the nation continued reeling over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, drew support from Lemmer and Rummel.
But Baldeh, who disagreed with the process by which the work group was created, sought to increase the size of the alder group to five members; after the initiative failed, he voted against the plan.
Seeking a "fair representation" of Black alders as members of the work group, Baldeh said he made it clear ahead of the vote that by his count of responses the initiative would pass; he was opposing it on the "principle of transparency and accountability."
Lemmer, though, called questions about the number or identity of the alders involved in the work group as "a distraction."
"Quibbling about non-substantive matters will push the committee's most important recommendations further back onto that dusty shelf," she said.
In a time of calls for overhauling policing practices and procedures, the candidates didn't agree that civilian oversight processes should be mandated across law enforcement offices across the state.
Rather, Lemmer said while the Madison proposal amounts to "a good model" that could be implemented by other jurisdictions and that the state should consider all options involving reimagining police's role in society, she didn't say whether the model was something other communities should implement or be compelled to put in place.
Baldeh, meanwhile, stressed the process should be localized, meaning individual communities should continue to have the ultimate say about whether they want to implement civilian oversight mechanisms and make changes to the local policing structures.
"I'd rather suggest that this be localized and the police and fire commissions be much more independent," he said. "Appointment to those, I think, should be very transparent and scrutinized."
Rummel noted that municipalities already have the ability to make similar changes if they choose, noting Madison is "definitely not on the front end of this."
"Whether we would mandate that, I guess at this moment I don't really know if we would or not," she said, recommending officials look at the role of the district attorney in bringing charges in officer-involved incidents and instead implement an independent review process to do so.
Rummel and Lemmer also pointed to state-level proposals that they said should be adapted surrounding the creation of additional use-of-force and de-escalation training requirements for law enforcement and more.
F-35 jets
While the council didn't have authority over the controversial Air Force proposal to host two squadrons of F-35 fighter jets at Madison's east side air base, Baldeh, Lemmer and Rummel all stood in opposition to the plan.
The trio joined most of their colleagues in September 2019 asking the Air Force to reconsider the selection of Truax Field as a preferred location in the wake of a draft environmental impact statement that detailed a host of harmful effects to those living near the base.
The alders in an April meeting also agreed to adopt a resolution — this time with stronger language — opposing the jets and calling on the Air Force to place them somewhere else, a vote that came in response to the final environmental impact statement.
Later that same month, it was officially announced that Madison would host the military's newest fighter jets, replacing its aging fleet of F-16s.
"We are a local government expressing to our federal officials whether this is something that based on our environmental impact statement, which showed a disproportionate impact and displacement of people, that we didn't want it," Rummel said.
All the candidates agreed that while the city didn't have control over the issue, it was important to speak up — an important lesson to take to the state level too.
"If they know you cannot do anything about an issue but you’re still advocating with them, I think that builds a bond between you and them," Baldeh said of a representative and constituents. "It is important that we advocate for what is right and let us not look into the next vote, what is coming."
Lemmer noted one of the reasons lawmakers exist is "to elevate those concerns and give those people who put us there a voice."
"The issue of F-35s is a good example of that," she said. "While we knew it wasn’t in the hands of the city, my colleague introduced this resolution so that we would have a way of making their concerns heard and that’s what I did by supporting that."
Abigail Becker contributed to this report.
