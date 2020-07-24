Three Madison alders are running for Assembly. What are their voting records?

Noting that alders in fall 2018 shot down a proposed $17 vehicle registration fee, Baldeh last week said while he understood the budget shortfall leading to the latest proposal, he opposes regressive taxes and stressed that those with more disposable income should pay more.

"I just didn't think that it was fair and I definitely didn't think that it was the right amount," he said, adding it's important that individuals have representatives "who are independent in their mind," not influenced by power and think about their constituents.

Lemmer and Rummel noted they lacked alternatives when facing the budget shortfall and the vote last October. They also both supported a proposed amendment that would have lowered the fee to $35 and balanced the budget by shifting $1 million in funding around, while Rummel also supported Baldeh's amendment to sunset the fee.

"For those who voted no to the registration fee, the question I had was 'What is your solution? What do you propose we do to balance the budget? Do we cut nonprofits that provide community services? Do we cut staff at the clerk's office for elections?'" Lemmer asked.