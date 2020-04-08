'Three large tubs': Reports of missing absentee ballots pile up

But she suggested that whatever the reason for undelivered and missing ballots, they weren't the result of mistakes made by the commission, local clerks or the state's My Vote voter registration website, myvote.wi.gov, which sends voters' requests for absentee ballots to local clerks and tracks their delivery.

"We take reports like this very seriously, and so we spent many early mornings and late nights looking into the system, making sure that there wasn't any possibility that things were being missed or weren't being sent," Wolfe said, adding that the commission stays in contact with clerks to make sure they are sending out ballots as required.

"We've checked, double-checked, rechecked everything to make sure everything was captured," she said.

Postal Service spokesman Bob Sheehan said before Feyen issued his statement that the Postal Service was "looking into" reports of missing ballots, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Feyen's allegation and the call for the Milwaukee investigation.

Sheehan said it would be hard to know what happened to individual mailed ballots because they're mailed first class, and that service doesn't come with delivery tracking.