Three finalists sought two Dane County judge slots

Finkelmeyer wrote in his application he was interested in becoming a judge for three reasons: to positively impact citizens' everyday lives, solve problems and "protect the constitutional rights of individuals when the legislative and executive branches of government may have failed them."

"Those with little power to access and influence the more political branches must have an outlet to air grievances, seek just outcomes, and right past wrongs," he wrote. "When the more political branches have either affirmatively wronged an individual, or have been inaccessible to an individual, a judge must step in and provide an outlet for that individual to find justice."

In addition to those three finalists, 22 others were considered for the roles. Under state statute, applicants are able to request confidentiality and thus prevent the release of their information. But five applicants who submitted application materials for court positions earlier this summer did not request that confidentiality.