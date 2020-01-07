Three candidates set to compete in state Supreme Court primary

Three candidates are set to compete for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a February primary ahead of April's general election.
Conservative-backed incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, liberal-backed Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and liberal-supported Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone turned in nominating signatures to get their names on the ballot. The deadline to submit signatures was 5 p.m. Tuesday.
As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Karofsky had 4,000 valid signatures, the maximum number allowed, while Kelly had 3,809 valid signatures, according to the state Elections Commission. Fallone had 2,363.
Barring any substantiated challenges that would cause the number of a candidate's valid signatures to fall below 2,000, Kelly, Karofsky and Fallone will be cleared to participate in the Feb. 18 primary. The deadline for submitting challenges to nomination papers is Friday. The Elections Commission will certify candidate signatures on Jan. 14.
State Supreme Court races are technically nonpartisan, meaning candidates don't run with a party affiliation. Still, partisan groups spend heavily to support their preferred candidates.
The result of the April election will determine whether Kelly, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to the court in 2016, will get to serve for a full term.
The stakes are lower than in last year's Supreme Court race, when conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn defeated liberal-supported Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer. If Neubauer would have won, it would have given liberals a chance to take the majority on the court this year. But with Hagedorn's victory, the court's conservative majority stands at 5-2, so a Kelly loss would reduce the court's conservative dominance to 4-3.
In that case, liberals would have another chance to retake the court in 2023, when conservative-supported Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack's term expires.