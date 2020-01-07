You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three candidates set to compete in state Supreme Court primary
0 comments
topical top story
ELECTION 2020

Three candidates set to compete in state Supreme Court primary

{{featured_button_text}}
State Supreme Court candidates

Here are the candidates running in the spring 2020 primary election for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court: From left, incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone and Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Three candidates are set to compete for a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a February primary ahead of April's general election.

Conservative-backed incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, liberal-backed Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and liberal-supported Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone turned in nominating signatures to get their names on the ballot. The deadline to submit signatures was 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

As of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Karofsky had 4,000 valid signatures, the maximum number allowed, while Kelly had 3,809 valid signatures, according to the state Elections Commission. Fallone had 2,363.

Justice Daniel Kelly

Kelly

Barring any substantiated challenges that would cause the number of a candidate's valid signatures to fall below 2,000, Kelly, Karofsky and Fallone will be cleared to participate in the Feb. 18 primary. The deadline for submitting challenges to nomination papers is Friday. The Elections Commission will certify candidate signatures on Jan. 14. 

State Supreme Court races are technically nonpartisan, meaning candidates don't run with a party affiliation. Still, partisan groups spend heavily to support their preferred candidates. 

Jill Karofsky

Karofsky

The result of the April election will determine whether Kelly, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to the court in 2016, will get to serve for a full term. 

The stakes are lower than in last year's Supreme Court race, when conservative-backed Brian Hagedorn defeated liberal-supported Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer. If Neubauer would have won, it would have given liberals a chance to take the majority on the court this year. But with Hagedorn's victory, the court's conservative majority stands at 5-2, so a Kelly loss would reduce the court's conservative dominance to 4-3. 

Ed Fallone

Fallone

In that case, liberals would have another chance to retake the court in 2023, when conservative-supported Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack's term expires. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics