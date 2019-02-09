Mike Cerro, Lindsay Lemmer and Jared Schumacker are vying for the District 3 City Council seat. The primary election is Feb. 19.

District 3 candidates

Mike Cerro, 55

“I’m running for alder as I’m committed to ensuring that citizens feel like this is their government, and they deserve to be involved in the decisions that are made in the district.”

Highlights population growth, public safety as challenges facing Madison

Lindsay Lemmer, 37

“I love my hometown, and I want to make it better for everyone. Madison is growing, yet failing to address ongoing disparities. The great opportunities Madison has to offer are only available to some of us.”

Priorities: Housing, increasing opportunities for everyone, promoting public transit

Jared Schumacker, 37

“While I will be a fierce advocate for District 3, I also recognize that I am a representative of the entire city of Madison. I am not seeking this job to serve my own interests but the interests of those I serve.”

Wants to see a better balance of commercial and residential development in District 3