Thousands protest in Madison following George Floyd's death

While many attendees remarked at the size of the crowd, they stressed what they saw as the importance of the event, even amid a public health crisis.

“I appreciate that obviously this is a strange time because of COVID-19,” Barry said. “I think it’s also important that we can’t let up when these kinds of things happen.”

For one man, Sun Prairie resident Salomon Nyang, attending the event was necessary for him because of his role as a young, black father.

“I’ve got kids and I want them to grow up and feel that they’re safe in America,” he said.

Meanwhile, Willa Brenneis, who attends college in New York but is currently living in Madison, said being at the protest mattered to her “because things have sort of hit a tipping point.”