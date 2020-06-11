Thousands could lose service as PSC lifts COVID-19 utility shutoff moratorium

Wisconsin residents who fall behind on their utility bills will soon face late fees and the prospect of having their power shut off after three months of government protection during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to lift a moratorium on disconnections and other penalties that was put in place following executive orders issued by Gov. Tony Evers in March.
Utilities will be allowed to send disconnection notices starting July 15 to customers who are behind on their bills and have not worked out payment plans. Those customers could see power turned off as soon as July 25.
Customers affected by COVID-19 can qualify for a medical waiver to temporarily avoid disconnection.
The PSC also voted to allow utilities to again charge late fees for debts incurred after July 15, to require proof of identity and residency and to require a cash deposit for service starting July 31.
PSC chairwoman Rebecca Valcq said ending the moratorium is “an issue of fundamental fairness,” noting that ratepayers — not utility shareholders — ultimately pick up the tab for unpaid debts.
“At the end of the day all customers pay when uncollectibles start to go up,” she said. “Those dollars don’t just go away.”
The PSC voted in April to allow investor-owned utilities to recover — with interest — expenses and lost revenues associated with the pandemic response in future years.
According to data provided by 26 utilities, including the investor-owned companies that provide service for the vast majority of Wisconsin residents, about 12,500 customers typically face disconnection each year between April 15 and May 15.
Most utilities did not report significant changes in the amount of past-due bills, though some saw substantial increases.
We Energies, the state’s largest utility, saw its past-due balance grow by $16.8 million, while Madison Gas and Electric reported residential arrears were 11% higher than the three-year average, while past-due balances for commercial and industrial accounts more than doubled compared with previous years.
Utilities generally requested that the moratorium end 30 to 60 days after the expiration of the governor’s public health emergency or stay-at-home order, which the state Supreme Court struck down on May 13, and asked for time to settle accounts before the winter disconnection moratorium takes effect on Nov. 1.
Valcq also noted that customers must have received a disconnection notice to apply for state crisis assistance for gas and electricity service.
According to the PSC, the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program’s caseload is down “significantly” from previous years, which may be a result of the halt to disconnection notices. The PSC expects an influx of requests once disconnections resume.
Valcq encouraged utilities “to provide extra flexibility for those whose lives and employment continue to be severely impacted by this disease.”
