Those who sat out 2016 back Democrats for president by 2-to-1 margin

A breakdown of those results shows there are few people who voted for Trump or Clinton in 2016 that plan to switch their support — only about 3% for each candidate, according to the poll. Those voters may still play an important role in Wisconsin, which frequently sees major elections decided by razor-thin margins, especially if one group of voters crosses over in greater numbers than the other.

“The outcome will come down to mathematically how many of those people are there and do they cross over equally, or is it imbalanced, versus how many new voters show up and help the Democrats out,” Burden said.

According to the poll, voters in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania who did not participate in the 2016 presidential election would vote for a Democratic candidate by overwhelming margins. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has the largest advantage over Trump, 56% to 24%. Sanders leads Trump among such voters 55% to 24%. Former Vice President Joe Biden has the smallest lead over Trump among 2016 nonvoters, 50% to 26%.

The results among just Wisconsin registered voters were similar to those in all three states combined, but combining the responses produces a more statistically significant result. The sample of 2016 nonvoters from the three states includes 710 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points, Burden said.