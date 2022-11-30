Those traffic cones on East Wash? It's the start of Bus Rapid Transit construction

Construction for bus rapid transit, the backbone of a complete reimagining of Madison's transit system, has officially begun, with the earliest scenes of roadwork now dotting East Washington Avenue.

The upcoming months of roadwork will consist of removing curb bumpouts so parking lanes can be used for traffic control once major BRT construction begins next year, said Tom Lynch, Madison's transportation director.

By the spring, the city plans to start building the actual stations for BRT to run along the median.

"We're excited that Madison after years and years is finally moving toward getting rapid transit," Lynch said. "This will bring us to the next level. It'll be transformational in the way we get around."

BRT's fleet will function as a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service, with 60-foot buses running on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations. The city hopes to have the east-west route of BRT up and running by fall of 2024, with a future route running north to south.

BRT isn't the only change coming to the city's bus system.

Its goal is to complement a redesign of the city's bus network, which will see more frequent service but fewer routes and transfers.

In other words, the bus will come more often but to fewer places.

Madison's City Council passed the controversial Metro Transit Redesign in June with the hope of implementing it by June 2023.

Detractors said the redesign moved too quickly and has flaws in its aspirations of serving people of color, the poor and those with disabilities.

A city-commissioned equity study found that the poor and people of color will benefit as much as white residents and the wealthier.

Parking lot shut

The inception of BRT construction is already bringing other changes to Downtown.

The Brayton Parking Lot, located at 1 S. Butler St., is now closed so it can be used as a staging ground for construction.

As part of local funding for BRT, the city gets to funnel the lot's property value into the project as long as it's eventually converted into a development that can complement the transit system.

That means the lot could eventually be converted into a mixed-use development or housing, Lynch said.

There is not yet a timeline for issuing a request for proposals for that development, Lynch said.

Zoning changes

Other plans are underway to change the city's zoning rules near high-capacity transit corridors, too.

Under a new ordinance proposed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and City Council members, residential developments within a quarter-mile of major transit areas could remove minimum parking requirements, make small height adjustments and change site layout regulations.

For example, the zoning district could allow for a duplex instead of a home in a largely single-family neighborhood, or a six-story building instead of a five-story one.