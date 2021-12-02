'This is our moment': $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture on track to open in 2023

"This effort is within our reach," capital campaign co-chair Frances Huntley-Cooper said. "Our capital campaign still has a long way to go in raising $36 million, and we're excited to see Dane County as a whole step up and bring The Center to life."

"It’s time for all of us to join leaders like Dr. Gee to transform Madison from one of the worst cities for Blacks to live in to one of the best," said Kim Sponem, CEO and president of Summit Credit Union. "For businesses, The Center will help us retain our Black talent, recruit talent from other areas, and make Madison the welcoming and supportive place that it wants to be -- but has struggled to become."

"For all these reasons, I am proud today to announce that Summit Credit Union will help launch The Center for Black Excellence and Culture with the Center’s first corporate gift and Summit Credit Union’s largest gift ever, by far, of $2 million," Sponem said to cheers from the crowd and a fist-bump from Gee as she announced the gift.