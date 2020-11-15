'This is home': Madison Youth Arts Center will be a mecca for children, families

A floor above includes six more studios, the largest with a special floor suited for dance, and a hallway window with a view to the production shop below. The studios are built to prevent sound from bleeding between the rooms.

“It’s an opportunity to say to kids: the work you do behind the scenes, it matters,” Ross said.

On the third floor are offices, a board room and conference room, library and copy room, a costume shop and costume storage, and a lobby and community space.

“We’ll have a lot of leadership in the arts intersecting,” Ross said. “When that happens, magic happens.”

The fourth floor is the showstopper. The centerpiece is the 300-seat theater with a stage about the size of Overture Center’s Capitol Theater, and adjacent orchestra room and wardrobe, dressing room, green room and storage rooms. The long hallway outside the theater will recognize donors and has tall glass windows offering views toward Lake Mendota.

Nearby is a 2,000-square-foot, flexible, “black box” theater where an audience can be seated on carpet squares or chairs, and four more studios, the largest with a window to a rooftop patio between the arts center and Stone House housing project. The lobby connects to a balcony with seating and tables and a view to the Capitol dome.