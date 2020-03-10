Third Wisconsin resident tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

Wisconsin health officials have confirmed a third person in the state, and the second in Dane county, has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Heath Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday that the individual was exposed while traveling in the United States and is being isolated at home.
“We are working with our local health departments to make sure everyone who has been in contact with our confirmed cases is notified. We continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said in a statement. “As guidance is evolving, it’s important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information and guidance on COVID-19.”
Officials on Monday announced that a second Wisconsin resident had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The Pierce County resident was exposed while traveling within the United States and is currently isolated at home.
The state's first case of COVID-19, a Dane County resident, was released from isolation late last month after recovering and testing negative twice.
State health officials will hold a media briefing on coronavirus Tuesday.
Health officials have said the best way to combat the spread of the virus is through traditional respiratory disease prevention methods: washing your hands, avoiding shaking hands with others, covering coughs and sneezes, routinely cleaning surfaces, staying home when you’re sick and getting enough sleep.
If people exhibit symptoms of the virus, which can be mild or severe and include fever, cough or shortness of breath, state officials said people should call their local health provider before they go in so they can get specific direction on whether and how to come to the health care facility.