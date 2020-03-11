Third Wisconsin resident tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus as officials caution against non-essential travel

UW-Milwaukee announced Tuesday that the university’s spring break starting March 15 would be extended an additional week. Faculty and staff are being asked to use the extra week to prepare to move the majority of classes online once spring break ends March 29.

The university also said a UW-Milwaukee Foundation employee was tested Monday for coronavirus at a local hospital, though test results will not be known until the end of the week. The employee worked in an office connected to a residence hall. Officials “strongly discouraged” any travel outside of Wisconsin through the end of the semester.

No state of emergency

State officials have said the disease has not reached the point where they needed to declare a public health emergency, which would direct more state funding to local health departments for costs related to quarantine and isolation of people who have or are suspected of having the disease.

Ayers said a potential tipping point would be the emergence of an unexplained case with no known point of contact, or a patient who is known to have had widespread contact with residents.

