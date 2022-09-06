Third time's the charm: North Side farm rezoning gets Madison City Council blessing

The Madison City Council signed off on rezoning a North Side farm to make way for a mixed-use development that they had rejected twice before over concerns for the loss of agricultural land and future noise from F-35s at nearby Truax Field.

The council voted 15-3 to rezone the 63.6-acre site, known as Raemisch Farm, a major jumpstart for a minimum $150 million development that would include market-rate housing, commercial space, parks and agricultural space. The farm sits between North Sherman and Packers avenues.

After being rejected by the council in August 2021 and February, Green Street Development Group, of St. Louis, Missouri, revised its proposal for the site. Under the new plan, Green Street reduced the number of single-family lots to 76, a decrease of 23. To stave off the worst disruptions from the fighter jets, which are set to arrive at Truax Field next year, the developer included sound mitigation strategies in its plan. Some agricultural land will be kept too. A roughly 10-acre portion of the site along Sherman Avenue will remain as undeveloped agricultural land.

Some members of the council who had voted against the rezoning before came around to supporting the development on Tuesday.

Ald. Syed Abbas, 12th District, said he was swayed to support the plan because of Green Street's commitment to incorporate sound mitigation into the project, the reduced number of proposed single-family homes and the potential revitalization of the North Side.

"This could really unlock a lot of opportunities for future growth of businesses," Abbas said.

Other elected officials, Ald. Charles Myadze, 12th District, who represents the site, backed the plan as a way to curb the city's housing shortage.

How They Voted Voting in favor of rezoning Raemisch Farm: Abbas, Bennett, Carter, Currie, Figueroa Cole, Furman, Halverson, Harrington-McKinney, Heck, Myadze, Paulson, Phair, Tishler, Verveer and Vidaver Voting against: Benford, Evers and Foster

"When we talk about home ownership, generational wealth that I can hand to my own kids, that is so so so important," Myadze said.

Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, one of the three no votes on the rezoning, ultimately didn't support the plan because of a lack of affordable housing in the development. Some on the council and Green Street cited professions like teachers and police officers as the types of people they hope to attract to the development. Evers said that people with those kinds of jobs would likely not be able to afford the homes there.

Evers also wanted to see the land potentially repurposed for more community agriculture, an idea pushed by non-profits like Urban Triage and Groundswell Conservancy.

"When you pave over farm land there's no going back," Evers said. "You've got to make sure it's right and I don't think we have made 100% sure that it's right."