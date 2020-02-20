Think tank offers housing recommendations to improve community health

A group of recommendations mean to improve the quality of rental housing through programs like lead-safe certification for rental units. Another set aims to increase housing stability through recommendations like expanding tenant-landlord mediations.

Bare said one surprising aspect of the research was that while many may assume rent is too expensive, and it might be in some areas, household income may not be high enough.

According to the report, the median cost of renting a home in Milwaukee County, $861, is lower than peer counties. However, about one in three jobs in the county do not provide sufficient income to afford the median rent.

“We had to change our thinking,” Bare said. “Solutions had to change based on what the data showed.”

Recommendations in the report address household incomes by raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, expanding transitional jobs programs and expanding and updating tax credit programs and support low-income households.