'They targeted her for the color of her skin': Madison woman suffers burns in attack

An 18-year-old biracial woman is in receiving continued hospital treatments for burns suffered early Wednesday morning following a reported attack that Madison police are investigating as a hate crime.

Althea Bernstein, an EMT studying at Madison College to be a paramedic and firefighter, said she was driving on W. Gorham St. at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. As she stopped for a red light she heard the voices of what she described as college-aged men calling her a "Nigger."

She told police that one of the men sprayed a fluid, which hospital staff believe to have been lighter fluid, on her face, and then used a lighter to light her on fire. Bernstein suffered burns on the side of her face, and was able to put the flames out and managed to drive herself to the safety of her mother’s home.

Bernstein was treated for her injuries at a hospital, and has had to have follow-up visits, including on Thursday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department said they are investigating the assault as a hate crime and attempting to use surveillance images if possible to identify the attackers. Bernstein’s family has asked Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO Michael Johnson to assist with resources and to respond to press inquiries on behalf of the family.