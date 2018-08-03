Madison officials are preparing for potential swarms of electric scooters with a proposal that would allow the city to impound them and fine those using them.
Scooter operators like Bird and Lime in recent months have drawn blowback from cities after “dumping” fleets of the motorized vehicles, which resemble a kid’s Razor scooter but work on their own power, in urban settings, bringing conflicts with pedestrians and motor vehicle traffic.
The vehicles are currently illegal under state law, but the city is anticipating the law might soon change, just as a law in 2002 was crafted specifically to allow Segway human transport vehicles on sidewalks. When that happens, a proposed ordinance calls for a pilot study of the vehicles “to evaluate the operation and effectiveness of dockless motor scooter systems.”
For now, Madison officials aren’t throwing down the welcome mat.
On his blog Thursday, Police Chief Mike Koval wrote that “any prospective flock of these devices will have to choose a place to roost that does not include the City of Madison.”
“While we have no information that the arrival of these motorized scooters is a foregone conclusion, I feel it is prudent to educate constituents about the current state of the law regarding these motorized scooters, and the legal risks that would be associated with renting and operating a motorized scooter on the streets of Madison,” Koval wrote.
But not all officials want to shut the door.
“I can see them being a link in the transportation matrix,” said Ald. Ledell Zellers. “People talk about it as being the last mile. So I think we need to figure it out.”
The "last mile" refers to the portion of a commute between a bus stop or parking space and the final destination of home or the workplace.
Zellers, with Mayor Paul Soglin, is sponsoring the ordinance to impound the vehicles and charge companies a forfeiture to get them back, which is set for introduction before the City Council next week. In addition, it allows for a $60 fine for those operating them.
She said there’s already been talk on the state level about legalizing the vehicles.
Bird representatives didn’t return a call seeking comment, but the company has maintained that federal law doesn’t consider e-scooters to be motor vehicles and therefore they are legal. But scooter companies are working with officials from several states to address legal issues.
While popular for commuting and recreation, some consider e-scooters a nuisance. Cruising at speeds up to 15 mph, they can clash with pedestrians on sidewalks, clog bike lanes and pose hazards on roadways. One hundred Bird scooters landed in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward and other downtown spots in late June. Last month, police issued a citation to a man who struck and injured a pedestrian on a sidewalk.
“When it happened in Milwaukee, it was really kind of a wake-up call because we didn’t think that the companies would drop off a bunch since it wasn’t legal under state law,” Zellers said. “But when that happened, we wanted to make sure that we had something on the books that made it clearer that it was not allowed here until that law was changed and until we ran a pilot.”
Also at issue is the manner in which scooters are sometimes strewn on curbs, parked against buildings or simply left in the middle of a sidewalk for the next user to find.
“That’s been handled different ways in different cities, so we need to figure out what makes sense and would work for Madison,” Zellers said. “You don’t want them blocking sidewalks and sidewalk use, so having convenient parking available is an issue.”
She said one option is to reserve a parking space “every couple of blocks” for e-scooters, e-bikes and bikes.
The system works like this: Users find the nearest scooter with a smartphone app, then activate it with a credit card. Bird charges a $1 base fee and 15 cents a minute, and Lime $1 for a half-hour, with students and faculty riding half-price. At their destination, users simply park the scooter in a convenient spot.
Milwaukee initially took a hard-line approach, threatening to issue $98.80 citations for using the vehicles. But this week the city council passed a measure that left out the fines and paved the way for the city to impound scooters and charge Bird $100 each to get them back.
It’s a scenario that’s reminiscent of the Uber and Lyft battles a few years back when those automobile ride-share companies set up shop often without the knowledge of local governments, some of which expressly prohibited them. Scooter companies are similarly spurning local government, and are willing to pay the price. Early this year, Bird — which after a recent funding round was valued at $2 billion — agreed to pay the city of Santa Monica, California, $300,000 for violating local laws.
"Personally, I have no problem with motorized scooters,” Milwaukee Ald. Bob Bauman told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I have a problem with a company that basically ignores the city's role as a referee of the public right of way, and just comes in here and does things without any discussion, any forewarning."
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has called on the state to legalize scooters.
Cities like San Francisco and Denver have enacted bans, but officials have conceded that the popularity of the scooters signals an inevitability. Denver has allowed scooters back under a pilot program, and San Francisco is about to.
Bird has countered local government resistance actions by energizing its fan base. The company recently dispatched representatives to lead e-scooter fans in a protest at the Milwaukee city hall, carrying signs and chanting, “Save our scooters.”
Bird has also proposed to fund the building and maintenance of protected bike lanes in cities where it operates.
The companies also operate dockless bike shares that work on the same model. Unlike bike shares like Madison’s BCycle, which require users to check out and return bikes at racks throughout the city, dockless bikes are simply left in a public space and retrieved by the next user. The companies hire local people to collect and charge the scooters and bikes.
In June, Lime began offering bikes in Green Bay and Spin started a bike share on the UW-Stevens Point campus last spring.