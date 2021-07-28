Joseph Crowley often wakes up soaked in sweat, trembling from nightmares. He dreams he is back in prison at Dodge Correctional Institution in the basement, which inmates refer to as the dungeon.

Crowley describes what happened to him in that basement cell as the worst three hours of his life. It was 2011 and Crowley, now 44, had just gotten off the phone with a loved one. He returned to his cell, which housed two other inmates he did not know. (Dodge houses many inmates being transferred from one prison to another, as Crowley was at the time).

As he entered the room, one of the men threw a mixture of toilet water and other unknown fluids into his eyes. The two men then beat, cut and brutalized Crowley for the next two hours.

When the men were all let out of their cells for breakfast the next morning, a correctional officer noticed Crowley’s bloodied face and asked him what happened. When Crowley declined to say, he was taken to segregation.

That incident set the tone for the next 10 years of Crowley’s life. Therapists have told him he has post-traumatic stress disorder. Now, each time he awakens from a nightmare, Crowley looks around his new apartment to make sure what he’s seeing is real. That his freedom is real. That he’s real.

Resources JustDane, formerly Madison Urban Ministries, has been around for 40 years. JustDane offers direct service programs for individuals and families involved in the criminal justice system. justdane.org First Congregational Church of Christ in Madison runs programs like Restorative Justice. Teams of volunteers go inside prisons to reach out to inmates and help them overcome the internal issues that led to their criminal behavior. firstcongmadison.org/content/prison-ministry EXPO Wisconsin (EX-incarcerated People Organizing) is committed to ending mass incarceration in Wisconsin and combating the systemic racism the prison system is built on. It was founded in 2014 by formerly incarcerated people. expowisconsin.org/about Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development is a local organization that provides re-entry services for incarcerated people. Nehemiah also has programs committed to ending racial disparities in Wisconsin. nehemiah.org

“It lingers,” said Crowley, who lives in Kenosha. “I am very claustrophobic. I also have nightmares about all of that … The prison experience itself, it really does change you.”

Wisconsin has 37 correctional institutions and centers throughout the state, seven of which opened since the year 2000. Probation and parole supervision rules, a robust inmate code of conduct rulebook called the 303, and a staunch commitment to continued mass incarceration have guided the correctional system in Wisconsin for decades.

At press time, there were 82,697 people involved in some form of incarceration, whether it is adult prisons, youth facilities, or probation and parole. According to Wisconsin Watch, crimeless revocations — when someone is sent back to prison for violating a technical rule of probation rather than for committing a new crime — made up 34% of new prison admissions in 2017, the most recent data available, higher than the national average (25%).

Today, five formerly incarcerated men are trying to put the pieces of their lives back together. Their stories humanize an issue that is pervasive, traumatic and lingering.

Newly released, Crowley experiences a world far different than the one he left 13 years ago. Anthony B. Cooper and Aaron Hicks work as mentors at the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, a community organization in Madison committed to eliminating racial disparities and helping others break cycles of hopelessness, poor self-image and violence. Justified Anger, a well-known local movement, is an initiative of Nehemiah.

Shar-Ron Buie helps homeless vets navigate the world. And Andrew Polywacz has the combination of a home, vehicle and job for the first time in his life.

“It hasn’t been easy, but I’ve been making it,” Crowley said. “My (parole) agent says I’ve been making all the right choices.”

‘I almost made a left turn’

Shar-Ron Buie, 49, is in the process of moving into his own home on Madison’s south side after being released from prison on June 20, 2020. But the freedom he enjoys today almost didn’t happen.

Buie was incarcerated for 25 years and was denied parole 18 times. In 2018, during his incarceration, he was told that his daughter had died at just 30 years old. Buie was devastated. Matters became even worse when he went before the parole board and was denied for an 18th and final time.

Buie said the commissioner performing the review smirked at him, asking how it felt to not be there for his daughter when she died. Buie found himself at a crossroads — coming across the table after that commissioner didn’t seem like a bad idea. Instead, he got up and stormed out.

“My child had just died,” Buie said. “She had been my beacon every time I was denied parole, because every time you get denied it is like being sentenced to prison all over again. You latch on to things to keep hope. The thing I latched onto was my child.

“To have this woman saying these things to me, I almost made a left turn.”

But then, Buie said, the institution warden and head of parole made sure that Buie’s next review went smoothly. He received a four month deferral (time between parole hearings — short deferrals indicate the inmate is about to be released). Then, at last, he received a grant for release.

“I made the decision to live my life the best I could to make up for not being there for my child,” Buie said. “Each day is a day I go out and seize happiness for every day my daughter was unhappy while I was locked up.”

Now, Buie is committed to achieving his goals academically, financially and professionally.

“I won’t allow anyone to tell me that I can’t,” he said. “I have completed five classes towards my master’s degree in criminal justice, and I’m at the Veterans Transitional Housing at Porchlight where I’ve become a certified peer specialist.

“I’ve passed someone every step of the way telling me I can’t do it.”

For Anthony Cooper, 43, the director of Nehemiah’s Prison Reentry Services program since 2013, the shift that took him from a person who sold drugs to being a community leader and mentor came after he got out.

“I knew once I was home that I didn’t want to sell drugs anymore,” Cooper said. “Incarceration was not what changed my mind.”

After he was released, Cooper said, “I knew I never wanted to be there again. I never wanted my sons to see me in prison. I didn’t want my sons to think that was normal.

“I think in terms of having that moment, it’s not always necessarily in prison. A lot of times it’s here in the community where you say, ‘OK, it’s possible for me to do something.’”

Aaron Hicks runs a group called Man Up, a program at Nehemiah that has helped provide mentorship for over 200 formerly incarcerated men. The group meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fountain of Life Church on Madison’s south side.

Hicks said he was locked up from 1998 to 2010, starting when he was 25 years old. “My daughter was three weeks old when I went in, and was 12 or 13 when I got out,” he said. “When I came home, my mother wasn’t alive anymore. She passed away when she was only 49 years old.”

For Hicks, a cascade of learning experiences brought him to a point where he realized it was time to do something different.

“In my life, I didn’t feel like I had purpose,” Hicks said. “I didn’t feel like I mattered. I felt like incarceration would be a part of my life always.”

Hicks started getting in trouble as a kid in 1989. He spent time in foster homes, detention centers and group homes. He calls this “the journey I needed to go through.”

“I needed to see all of those things so we could have this conversation, this kind of dialogue today,” Hicks said. “I don’t wish it on anybody. But I understand those are the things that shaped and molded me in a very real way.”

Both Cooper and Hicks have been key contributors to the Focused Interruption Coalition (FIC), which uses community mentors to help defuse violent situations around Madison. FIC has been involved in stopping gun violence in Madison and counseling people who are not only at risk, but have participated in that gun violence.

Cooper and Hicks brought credibility as peer support specialists who would intervene to comfort victims of violence and help prevent retaliation.

Finding empathy

Andrew Polywacz, 42, offered a glimpse into the seemingly never-ending cycle of incarceration and re-incarceration from an important vantage point. A nonviolent offender, Polywacz, who now lives in Portage, ran away from home when he was 16.

Polywacz hitchhiked from the Shawano area to Madison, where he lived, homeless, on State Street, sometimes sleeping on the couches of people willing to take him in. During his teens, Polywacz went in and out of jail, mostly for stealing and violating probation rules. He was convicted of grand theft auto and fraud.

Eventually, a circuit court judge who had seen Polywacz come through his courtroom repeatedly, decided enough was enough. He gave Polywacz 22 years total for embezzling $25,000, delivering the blow that sent Polywacz to rock bottom. He was mandated to spend at least a decade of that time in prison.

“When I was sentenced and it dawned on me how much time I had — almost 10 years of my life — I was mad,” Polywacz said. “I had a lot of anger towards the justice system and Dane County. But after a while, I came to realize that I got what I got, and what I can do while I’m in here is to become a better person.”

Polywacz credits a program he took while he was at Chippewa Falls Correctional Institution as the turning point.

“The six-month Earned Release Program stands out the most,” Polywacz said. “They had us write an autobiography and read it out loud to everyone, which made me get in touch with so many emotions. The biggest one was empathy. I had never had any before.

“When I was growing up I only thought about myself. If I had known about empathy, things would have been different growing up. But I am very thankful for that Earned Release program.”

Polywacz was released from prison on Jan. 5, 2015, and hasn’t looked back. He has gone through bouts of homelessness, a break up with his fiancee, custody battles for his now 5-year-old son, and friends who turned their back on him.

Through it all he has maintained the things he learned in that program. He has earned the trust of his probation officers, has not gone back to jail, and for the first time in his life, he has a home to call his own and a steady job.

On changes and choices

One of the most challenging ideas Buie wrestled with while incarcerated was the idea that he could never be anything more than a prisoner. When asked if the Department of Corrections offers enough resources to help people turn their lives around, Buie said that there’s enough resources in terms of amount. The type of care might be where the DOC falters. Not every person is the same, yet many treatment programs, rules, regulations and resources seem designed to lump everyone in together.

Still, Buie had some tough ideas about other prisoners.

“There’s some people in prison that are just bad people,” Buie said. “You’re not gonna save them. The DOC (Department of Corrections) mixes all those people together. So what happens is you have people who are broken on the inside being influenced by people who are just bad people.”

Buie said reaching his goals was easy once he found the strength to pursue internal changes. Listening to him, it seems like he means “simple” more than “easy.”

“A person can’t do it, not until you fix them on the inside,” Buie said.

Cooper said he doesn’t believe in people being irrevocably broken. “I think there’s hope for everyone.

“If you would have asked me a while back, I would have very much told you that I was lost,” Cooper said. “Even some of the people who knew me closely would have said, ‘Hey, when he comes home he’s gonna be the exact same person as when he went in, or worse.’

“But 20 years later ... I’ve changed my life. I’ve become more of a helper than a destroyer. But I had to understand what that meant.

“I think there’s choices for everyone,” Cooper added. “Sometimes those choices may not always look the way we want them to. But it’s not too often people talk about choice, right?”

As a mentor, Hicks said it helps to remember that people are more alike than different. “Once I remember where I was at, it helps me to be able to mentor and to be able to work with whoever,” he said.

Hopelessness can be incredibly powerful. Crowley’s mother, who was the only family he was in contact with, passed away from brain cancer during his incarceration. He wondered if he should just give up — he didn’t think he’d ever get out.

“I was lonely. I was depressed. I thought I was going to be locked up for a long time,” he said. “Doing the treatment program at Oshkosh didn’t help with that either. They kind of had you reliving your crime and literally tore you down. There was nothing to build you up.”

Eventually, though, Crowley was able to turn the corner.

“I said, ‘I can’t blame other people for what happened,’” he said. “And I can’t keep making mistakes, because it will just keep me here in prison where I don’t want to be.”

What comes next

The question on Crowley’s mind more than anything else is simple: Now what? Crowley has been living in Kenosha. He found himself some catch-as-catch-can employment with a temp agency and reconnected with his sister, who represents his only remaining family.

The world is simply different than the one he left.

“The most frustrating thing has been that the people who have said they were going to help or try to help, really didn’t,” he said. “I basically have done everything on my own.”

Crowley is interested in joining outreach programs that help mentor people like himself — just like Cooper and Hicks do. According to Cooper, he spends every day committed to helping people find their inner angels and combat the demons of their past.

“What I’m basically doing is really strategically trying to battle and change the system and what it looks like,” Cooper said. “It’s possible to do something different.” He aims to embrace both challenges and successes.

Those moments of success, even happiness, help build momentum in a person’s life, putting distance between the trauma and emptiness of the past. For Polywacz, those moments are just beginning. On July 18, he saw his 5-year-old son for the first time in three years. He was touched when his son recognized him and ran up to hug him.

“It’s like the weight lifted off my shoulders,” Polywacz said. “We went out to his favorite park and played on the playground and did a little scavenger hunt.

“I guess I was feeling blessed. I was feeling happy.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.