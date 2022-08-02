'There's always a need': Volunteers keep Wisconsin's polls running on election day

Travis Austin started working at the polls in 2018 as a high school student, checking addresses and getting people registered. Since then, he was elected to his town board, declared a major in political science and began studying for the LSAT.

“I wanted to know how our elections were run as a kid,” said Austin, 21, who will be a senior at UW-Madison this fall. “When you see the process firsthand, you know that the systems and safeguards work, we can trust it and it’s our democracy. What is America without elections and democracy?”

Austin is among the thousands of citizens around Wisconsin who have volunteered to work at the polls during the state’s partisan primary on Aug. 9. For 14 hours, they will check in voters, hand them ballots, operate election equipment and serve as the sentinels of a free, fair and secure election.

County and municipal clerks say they couldn’t run elections without them.

“There’s always a need,” Shawano County Clerk Kara Skarlupka said. “Each municipality needs three to five participants, and double that when poll workers are taking shifts. And for the November election, we will need even more workers.”

In 2020, with people primarily sheltering at home, Austin knew there would be an outsize number of absentee ballots and he wanted to help shoulder the burden in the small, rural town of Berry, about 17 miles northwest of Madison. Most poll workers are retirees, he said, but as a young college student, he wanted to do his part to make sure the election ran smoothly.

When Austin returned to school in the fall, he decided to volunteer at the polls in Madison, facilitating the November 2020 election alongside many fellow college students.

“It was kind of neat to be out there with such a young poll worker force for the first time,” he said.

Experience at the polls served Austin well as he ran for office ahead of the election last spring. He said he spoke to a lot of people who didn’t trust the electoral process and was able to explain what he had seen as a poll worker.

“There’s all these claims of fraud with the 2020 election,” he said. “What’s intriguing is we actually caught a case of potential voter fraud. Somebody was able to have two absentee ballots issued and managed to have both of them make it back to the polling place. Even though the ballots had gotten through a few hurdles, we rejected the double vote. The systems work. I understood and I could speak from firsthand account as to how the voting process works.”

‘Matter of fairness’

Deborah Nelson, a retired Shawano County resident, will be working her first election on Aug. 9. Accusations of voter fraud are what inspired her to sign up. She recalled watching on TV as people gathered outside of polling places during Wisconsin’s 2020 election, banging on windows and yelling at poll workers. Nelson suspects that the state lost some election workers because of it.

Still, the reward outweighs the risk for Nelson. The Democrat said it’s important to have an equal number of poll workers from each party on the day of the election.

“I’ve never missed a vote,” she said, “but I haven’t been physically politically active or knocking on doors for six or seven years. This is a great way to fulfill my need to be physically doing something for democracy.”

Nelson used to be a political activist. During the 11 years she worked at the front desk for the Green Bay Police Department, Nelson traveled around the state to support different union organizing efforts. She protested with the Madison teachers union in 2011 and knocked on doors for every election.

“It’s a matter of fairness, that’s how I see it,” said Nelson. “We hear so much about the bad things that go on, and I’m helping to stand up for truth, honesty and transparency. ... It really makes me feel patriotic.”

‘This is our duty’

But finding enough people to make that commitment continues to be a challenge. In Madison, there were 1,559 election workers in August 2018. For the upcoming primary, the city has registered 1,355.

That’s part of why Rabbi Bonnie Margulis said she decided to serve in her third consecutive election as a poll worker.

As executive director of Wisconsin Faith Voices of Justice, Margulis said she considers it her duty to make sure everyone in the state has access to the right to vote.

“We are a nonpartisan organization... we don’t care who you vote for,” Margulis said. “We only care that you participate in democracy, and that starts at the polling booth.”

Margulis added that voting is central to her faith and to Wisconsin Faith Voices of Justice, which for the last six years has been involved in initiatives to protect the right to vote.

In 2016, Margulis and her organization used social media and e-news to distribute information about updated Wisconsin voter ID laws. In 2019, the group partnered with the Wisconsin Council of Churches to organize congregations and clergy around the state to help with voter education and registration. In 2020, Wisconsin Faith Voices of Justice sent out 12 chaplains to keep peace at polling places. Clergy members were meant to be a calming presence as they help voters at polling places, Margulis said. Recently, the two groups sent eight congregations to canvass in low-voter turnout neighborhoods around Dane County.

“We absolutely believe as people of faith that this is our duty,” Margulis said. “We absolutely believe the right to vote is sacred. We believe that everybody is endowed with human worth and dignity. Part of that dignity is being able to choose who represents you and how you want to see our states and our nation run.”

When Margulis was a poll watcher in 2016, she said a UW-Madison professor came to her precinct to vote. To prove his identity, he had intended to use his university ID. But the law had changed, and the ID was no longer good for voting.

A week away from turning 100, the professor couldn’t drive to get a state ID. But a volunteer at the polling place was able to drive him to the DMV, get the ID and help him vote, she said.

“Stories like that are why it’s important to have responsible, nonpartisan people committed to facilitating democracy at the polls,” she said. “Without commitment from poll workers, that professor would have lost the right to vote.”