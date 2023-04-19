With the support of key holdouts, the Dane County Jail consolidation project appears ready to move forward under a grand bargain reached between the County Board's Black Caucus and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett.

Under the deal, the Black Caucus will support $13.5 million in new funding for the jail while Barrett will back removing federal inmates from the jail and other reforms.

The unveiling of the compromise comes as the Board is set to vote on the new jail funding and ending the federal inmate contract with the U.S. Marshal's Service on Thursday night.

"Today is a great day: a lot of work has been put into this, a lot of collaboration, a lot of trust" said Barrett, standing alongside Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, and Dana Pellebon, 33rd District, at a press conference on Wednesday.

"This is the blueprint for success for all governmental bodies," the Sheriff said.

The $13.5 million in new funding for the jail will come from unused borrowing for other capital projects in the county. If the funding is approved on Thursday, the county will have signed off on $179.5 million for the jail.

When completed, the project will close the jail at the City-County Building and the South Side work-release Ferris Center facility. All the county's jail facilities would then get consolidated in a six-story tower and the Public Safety Building. A final estimate for the 825-bed facility, released in late March, put the building's cost at $179 million.

Members of the Black Caucus have long opposed efforts to build a six-story jail, instead opting for a smaller, five-story facility and other reforms to reduce the jail's population and stark racial disparities in the long term. The group of supervisors and Barrett exchanged harsh, pointed attacks as recently as January when the board was weighing putting $13.5 million in new jail funding to voters in a referendum.

The caucus nearly won their goal of a five-story jail too, getting it passed in the county's budget last fall only to have it vetoed by County Executive Joe Parisi due to over-crowding concerns.

"This is a remarkable start," Pellebon said of other ongoing reforms in the county like an incoming mental health treatment center and community court.

"However, the question of the jail consolidation project was still at hand," she said.

"We wanted to be able to talk through the options for how to proceed where the interests of reduction of the jail population and further reform in Dane County could be centered," she said.

Future reforms

The reforms agreed to by Barrett and the Black Caucus go well beyond the jail project, and if followed through, would have a considerable impact on the criminal justice system in Dane County.

Barrett will continue support for the transfer of Huber work-release services from the Sheriff's Office to the county's Department of Human Services. Huber inmates currently reside in the South Side Ferris Center.

Barrett and the board also will work to establish a county-wide mental health response program similar to the CARES program operated in Madison, which sends a paramedic and crisis worker to mental health emergencies in lieu of law enforcement.

At the moment, the Sheriff's Office has a "co-responder" model, where deputies and crisis workers respond to mental health emergencies.

"What we need to do is look at what is the best system," Barrett said on Wednesday.

"We have a large rural population here in Dane County," he said. "The four mental health deputies that we have need additional resources to ensure they get the services that they need."

Under the deal, Barrett agrees to eliminate or significantly reduce solitary confinement at the new jail. The Sheriff's Office currently puts many inmates experiencing mental health crises in solitary due to a lack of medical beds. With ample space at a six-story jail, the facility will have a new medical wing for inmates.

Other agreed-upon initiatives include creating a mental health court, expanding programs to address youth incarceration and housing services for the previously incarcerated.