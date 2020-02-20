'There is no magic bullet': Dane County community groups team up to fight black infant mortality

“Investments in the expansion of black doulas is an imperative ingredient to combating racial disparities,” said Tia Murray, CEO and founder of Harambee Village Doulas.

Harambee Village Doulas is the first community-based doula program in Dane County and has trained over 30 doulas in the Dane and Milwaukee county areas.

Murray said doula-supported women are roughly four times less likely to experience a low birth weight baby or have a preterm birth. Also, doulas support better breastfeeding outcomes.

“Black mothers, black doulas and black birth workers should be at the forefront of this movement,” Murray said. “Infant health is the true measure of the health of a community, a county, a state. We can do better by investing in doulas as a starting point.”

