'There is no magic bullet': Dane County community groups team up to fight black infant mortality

A coalition of community groups focused on serving black women and babies announced forward momentum on initiatives aimed at disrupting maternal and newborn health disparities.
In Dane County, babies born to African American mothers are two times more likely than white infants to be experience low birth weights, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. This can lead to significant health challenges and higher infant-mortality rates.
“There is no magic bullet to the issue we’re trying to solve,” said Lisa Peyton-Caire, CEO and president of the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness at a press conference Thursday. "This is incremental, continuous, ongoing change that is moving us upwards and forwards.”
In 2018, the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and EQT by Design led a nine-month community engagement effort in partnership with the Dane County Health Council to address low birth weights.
They announced their findings in a report, called “Saving our Babies,” last April. A primary finding was that black men and women in Dane County identified persistent racial and economic inequities as leading factors in infant birth weights and outcomes in Dane County.
“This is not simply a healthcare industry issue,” Peyton Caire said. “This is a community, systemic issue that touches all sectors: economic, housing, education, criminal justice.”
On Thursday, the partners announced a Care Coordination project that will be funded through a $1 million Wisconsin Partnership Program grant. This project involves collaborating with Epic Systems to develop a technology system that identifies social needs during prenatal appointments.
The system would also link families more quickly to agencies that provide resources like stable housing, employment and child care assistance.
“We heard loudly and clearly that the fragmentation of services in our county is a barrier,” said Dr. Mark Huth, CEO of Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin.
The recently hired project manager, Ariel Robbins, will oversee the implementation of the technology platform and community resources to “create a more seamless access to resources” that are needed to improve health outcomes of black women, Huth said.
Second, the partners announced the formation of the Black Maternal and Child Health Alliance. This group will work to identify and advance strategies that improve reproductive, maternal and newborn health of Dane County’s African American population.
The alliance will meet with the Dane County Health Council in a roundtable discussion in April. A summit is scheduled for 2021.
Finally, the group announced $25,000 from the Health Council for training and expanding the availability of black doulas, trained professionals who support mothers before and after birth.
“Investments in the expansion of black doulas is an imperative ingredient to combating racial disparities,” said Tia Murray, CEO and founder of Harambee Village Doulas.
Harambee Village Doulas is the first community-based doula program in Dane County and has trained over 30 doulas in the Dane and Milwaukee county areas.
Murray said doula-supported women are roughly four times less likely to experience a low birth weight baby or have a preterm birth. Also, doulas support better breastfeeding outcomes.
“Black mothers, black doulas and black birth workers should be at the forefront of this movement,” Murray said. “Infant health is the true measure of the health of a community, a county, a state. We can do better by investing in doulas as a starting point.”
