The Wisconsin presidential recount has begun; here's how the process works

Wisconsin's partial presidential recount officially kicked off in Dane and Milwaukee on Friday, directing (as the state's top election official recently put it) "the eyes of the world" to the two heavily Democratic counties.

It's not a position Wisconsin is unfamiliar with. As a politically competitive state where four of the last six presidential elections were decided by less than 1 percentage point and the only place that completed a full presidential recount in 2016, the widespread attention isn't unfamiliar.

"We're kind of used to it," Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell told reporters Thursday, noting the focus on the state four years ago. "We're so confident in our process. Election Day for me was not stressful. It went smoothly here. And that will reflect itself in how the recount goes. We're used to it. We do a great job. Milwaukee does as well."