The Wisconsin Legislature just got a little more diverse

The Senate seat is currently held by retiring Sen. Mark Miller.

For the three area candidates, the election was a cakewalk. In heavily Democratic Dane County, they had essentially won their races in the Aug. 11 primary.

They will face the next two years in a statehouse that will continue to be dominated by Republicans. But the Democrats hope to change the landscape in coming years.

“I think the people of Wisconsin have really risen up in the past number of election cycles,” Sargent said, referring to Democratic gains that include the governor, attorney general and state treasurer. “We’re really done with politicians who are prioritizing their special interest groups and big-money friends.”

Democrats have been hampered by legislative maps that are some of the most stark examples of gerrymandering in the nation, with Republicans able to maintain strong majorities, and even gain seats, even when most of the state's votes were cast for Democrats.

But with the election of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in 2018, Republicans won’t be able to redraw the maps unimpeded as they did a decade ago, when they controlled all of state government.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think we have a real chance of having a majority in coming years,” said Hong.