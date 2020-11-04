The Wisconsin Legislature just got a little more diverse

The Wisconsin Legislature will look a little more diverse come January, as Dane County voters Tuesday ushered into the Assembly the first immigrant and the first Asian American representatives, and swept another woman into the male-dominated Senate.
“Our elections are a showing that Wisconsin is diversifying, and that diversity is our strength,” said Francesca Hong, a 31-year-old Madison restauranteur who beat Republican Patrick Hull Tuesday with 88% of the vote. “And it's not just in areas like Madison and Milwaukee. The whole state is becoming more diverse.”
Hong, a chef and co-owner of Morris Ramen, will replace longtime Rep. Chris Taylor, who has since been appointed as a Dane County judge. Hong won a seven-way Democratic primary in August.
Also headed to the Assembly is Samba Baldeh, an immigrant from Gambia who easily won the 48th District seat over Republican opponent Samuel Anderson with 80% of the vote. He is the second Black lawmaker to represent Dane County after Shelia Stubbs' win in 2018.
“Being an immigrant, a person of color, a Muslim, with the experience I have, I think I’ll bring a different perspective to some of the issues the state will be dealing with,” he said.
Baldeh, a member of the Madison City Council, will replace Melissa Sargent, who moved on to the Senate Tuesday with 73% of the vote in the 28th Senate District against Republican Scott Barker.
The Senate seat is currently held by retiring Sen. Mark Miller.
For the three area candidates, the election was a cakewalk. In heavily Democratic Dane County, they had essentially won their races in the Aug. 11 primary.
They will face the next two years in a statehouse that will continue to be dominated by Republicans. But the Democrats hope to change the landscape in coming years.
“I think the people of Wisconsin have really risen up in the past number of election cycles,” Sargent said, referring to Democratic gains that include the governor, attorney general and state treasurer. “We’re really done with politicians who are prioritizing their special interest groups and big-money friends.”
Democrats have been hampered by legislative maps that are some of the most stark examples of gerrymandering in the nation, with Republicans able to maintain strong majorities, and even gain seats, even when most of the state's votes were cast for Democrats.
But with the election of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in 2018, Republicans won’t be able to redraw the maps unimpeded as they did a decade ago, when they controlled all of state government.
“I think we have a real chance of having a majority in coming years,” said Hong.
All three candidates have stressed the importance of expanding access to health care, boosting education funding and easing the burden on working-class Wisconsinites. And they have harshly criticized Republican lawmakers’ response to the pandemic. The Legislature hasn’t met to deal with the crisis in six months.
Sargent is hopeful that if Joe Biden wins the presidential election and Democrats take the Senate, cannabis legalization, one of her top priorities, will become a reality through federal legislation, which she said will help address racial disparities, tight state budgets and addiction, and which has broad statewide support.
“I would welcome that to happen in a Biden presidency,” she said. “It’s really clear that the most dangerous thing about cannabis in Wisconsin and in the nation is the fact that it’s illegal.”
She’s also hopeful that the diverse slate of Democratic lawmakers headed for the Legislature will lead to future gains. The Senate is currently made up of 24 men and only seven women.
“We need to more to elect women,” Sargent said. “We need to do more to elect people of color and we need to do more to elect youthful people.”
Baldeh said he thinks gains by diverse, Democratic lawmakers will send a message that Republicans have to work across party lines, something they’ve been unaccustomed to doing for the past decade. And his work on the City Council, he said, has prepared him to find common ground.
His term on the City Council ends in April, and he said he’s not seeking another term.
While the Democrats won’t win majorities, he said, “I think we will make a really strong showing.”
“That by itself, in my opinion, will send a message to the Republicans that they need to work on the people’s agenda,” he said.
Hong said she hopes her election gives voice to other Asian-Pacific Islanders.
“I have a responsibility to make sure that there is more representation at the state level, as well as advocating for more representation at local and county levels,” she said. “One of the many things I plan on doing is bringing this ability and encouraging fellow API community members to run for office.”
Tuesday’s showing, she said, was a victory for progressives that will inspire Democrats to “start taking risks” and confront the “great economic costs to racism and white supremacy in this state.”
“Until we recognize that and work to mobilize and engage new voters, diverse voters, communities of color, those who are marginalized, we’re not going to be able to move forward,” she said.
