'The trauma is in us:' Hundreds march in Madison for solutions for black health inequities

Meriter spokeswoman Jessika Kasten said the hospital stands in support of "our communities of color, and we welcome the Harambee Village-led march today. Racism is a public health crisis, and it's up to each one of us to recognize and address racism in all forms in our Madison community and our country. We acknowledge that we need to provide more than just words," she said in an email, noting that the hospital has created a committee to improve policies and to educate staff on bias and "cultural competencies."

Michelle Su, a third year medical student at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, marched down Park Street with a sign that read: “White coats for Black Lives.” She marched to support the cause; one that is integral to medicine, she said.

“We learn a lot about the disparities in health care when it comes to black mothers and black babies and African American patients in general,” Su said. “It's something that a future generation of doctors really needs to take into account. The issues are so ingrained in our health system right now and if the medical students don’t care about it, that’s not going to change.”

The leaders of Harambee Village and Healing Our Hearts emphasized that the toll of 400 years of mental and physical trauma for black mothers and children endures in today’s health care system.

“It is deep, it is deeper than you think,” said Harambee Village's Murray. “This ain’t new. ... But what you’re seeing is a time for change. Today is the time. (The trauma) is in our bodies ... it changed our amygdala, it’s in our brain. The trauma is in us.”

