'The trauma is in us:' Hundreds march in Madison for solutions for black health inequities

In Wisconsin, African American babies are more likely to die before the age of 1 than in any other state in the country.
In Dane County, one of the wealthiest counties in the state, African American babies are more than twice as likely to die before turning 1 and four times more likely to be stillborn than white babies.
Hundreds marched in Madison Saturday afternoon from the Capitol to demand action to better address those disparities. The group marched down West Washington Avenue and then stopped to address nurses and other officials at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital.
“What we know is true is that infant mortality is the true measure of the health of a community,” said Tia Murray, founder and CEO of Harambee Village Doulas in Madison, which organized the march.
Harambee, a name meaning "let's pull together" in Swahili, is a nonprofit that promotes child and maternal health equity through a series of services and support for mothers of color, including doulas to help women through labor and delivery and to assist in prenatal and perinatal care.
“This is our community, everybody’s community and we should be concerned about that," Murray said. "We are the worst state in the nation for black infant mortality. Our babies do not see their first birthday … that is not OK. ... That has to change.”
Several speakers at the Capitol highlighted links between systems of inequity and injustice: from child and maternal health, to incarceration rates of black men, to educational policies that disproportionately discipline black boys.
“We will no longer abide by empty liberal promises of intersectionality that benefit everyone but us,” said Nada Elmikashfi, who is running to represent the Madison area in the Wisconsin Senate, replacing Sen. Fred Risser. “I want to be a black mother, a black mother who doesn’t have to bury her children before they bury her. I want to see my black brother, 16 and tall and dark and handsome, live until he’s old. We cannot depend on those who failed to deliver to take us forward.”
A 2012 study by Christopher Wildeman of Yale University found that infants were twice as likely to die in their first year of life if their fathers were recently imprisoned. He also found an association between state imprisonment rates and infant mortality rates.
Several black women said at the rally that they have felt ignored when trying to tell their doctors about problems they or their children were experiencing.
“We get treated like shit when we bring our black bodies to these doctors. They treat us like we don’t know shit, that we don’t know what we’re talking about,” said Felica Turner-Walton, CEO of Healing Our Hearts, which also organized the march and which offers grief support for African American mothers who have lost babies.
Nikita Seanior has lost seven of her babies and sought help at St. Mary’s with her latest pregnancy. Her experience was severely lacking, she said.
“I felt like I wasn’t being heard because I was black and because they were not trying to hear me in my situation because of what I look like, who I am and that bothered me,” said Seanior, who was carrying twins.
She said she told her provider at St. Mary’s that she had a high-risk pregnancy and was experiencing abdominal pain and bleeding, but that nurses there were argumentative and that she did not get the support she needed. Seanior later transferred her care to UW Health and learned that she lost one of her babies.
“I cried for days, to know that I lost my baby and I’d already gone through this seven times. That is the hardest thing a woman can go through,” she said.
She is still carrying the other one and is due in September. “Black lives do matter. Black babies matter ... we all matter,” she said.
St. Mary's leaders said they are committed to doing better.
Working to address racial disparities needs to be a top priority, Kim Sveum, a spokeswoman for SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, said in a statement Saturday. "We heard today's message clearly ... the conversation and work must continue."
St. Mary's Hospital President Kyle Nondorf will meet with Harambee Village representatives and other rally organizers within the next two weeks, Sveum said.
At Meriter and at St. Mary’s, hospital staff met with protesters, handed out water and stood to listen to stories. Protesters directly addressed the hospital staff, imploring them to find better solutions to the county’s ongoing child and maternal inequities.
Meriter community relations manager Corinda Rainey-Moore said she, as a black woman, has firsthand experience with inequity in the health care system. Meriter is working to address its biases, she said.
“On behalf of Meriter, I want you to know that Meriter actually has been making some changes and we stand by our mission and our vision of making a safe environment for everyone. ... We are working on our internal biases and providing training to our staff. ... We support the work the Harambee Doulas are doing.”
Meriter spokeswoman Jessika Kasten said the hospital stands in support of "our communities of color, and we welcome the Harambee Village-led march today. Racism is a public health crisis, and it's up to each one of us to recognize and address racism in all forms in our Madison community and our country. We acknowledge that we need to provide more than just words," she said in an email, noting that the hospital has created a committee to improve policies and to educate staff on bias and "cultural competencies."
Michelle Su, a third year medical student at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, marched down Park Street with a sign that read: “White coats for Black Lives.” She marched to support the cause; one that is integral to medicine, she said.
“We learn a lot about the disparities in health care when it comes to black mothers and black babies and African American patients in general,” Su said. “It's something that a future generation of doctors really needs to take into account. The issues are so ingrained in our health system right now and if the medical students don’t care about it, that’s not going to change.”
The leaders of Harambee Village and Healing Our Hearts emphasized that the toll of 400 years of mental and physical trauma for black mothers and children endures in today’s health care system.
“It is deep, it is deeper than you think,” said Harambee Village's Murray. “This ain’t new. ... But what you’re seeing is a time for change. Today is the time. (The trauma) is in our bodies ... it changed our amygdala, it’s in our brain. The trauma is in us.”
