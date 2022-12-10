'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison

Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems.

A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.

The Green Bay facility and the state’s oldest prison, the Waupun Correctional Institution, “are at or nearing the end of their useful lives,” the review found, although Green Bay was the “replacement priority” given recent investments in the Waupun prison.

Yet, years after elected officials in the state Capitol first learned about the problems, there’s no consensus on how to either restore or replace the Green Bay prison. Past efforts on both fronts have failed.

In light of Wisconsin’s massive budget surplus — the Department of Administration estimated the state’s general fund balance could surpass $6.5 billion by summer — one Assembly Republican wants to give the effort another shot.

“It is incredibly important that the Department of Corrections, Department of Administration and the governor — after years of both independent evaluation and research as well as their own time to evaluate it — show leadership and decision making on this critical issue,” said Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, who is seeking to add a measure to replace the 19th-century facility to the upcoming budget. “The time for action is now; the money is available.”

Backed by numerous studies, officials have for years sought to call attention to the prison’s flaws. In 2009, a study found the prison needed more than $140 million in repairs. In 2017, Steffen wrote a measure to sell the prison and replace it with a new one. The bill received a public hearing but no vote in either legislative chamber.

In January 2019, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “It seems illogical to me to build a new prison when actually we’re trying to reduce the prison population and encouraging rehabilitation instead of incarceration.”

He also told the paper that the Green Bay facility is “over 100 years old and seemingly needs to be replaced.”

2020 review

In the 2020 commissioned review of the prison, its authors — architects, engineers and cost-management consultants — called for the state to “carefully weigh the value of continuing to invest in aged, outdated facilities versus investing in replacement facilities that would improve safety and security, operational efficiency, energy efficiency, maintenance, flexibility, and quality of life for visitors, staff, and inmates.”

Since the report was released, executive agencies and the Legislature have had time to study the problem, Steffen said, and “there is an understanding that this isn’t just a Rep. Steffen-concocted crisis; this is a real, legitimate situation that requires our attention and action.”

In 2021, Evers included in his budget $12.5 million to build a new health services unit at the Green Bay facility.

“This is like putting in brand new hardwood floors in your house about to be condemned,” Steffen told WFRV-TV at the time. “It’s infuriating that this is happening.”

Republicans stripped that provision from the final budget.

‘Devil is in the details’

In a preliminary draft of his latest measure, Steffen calls for building a new prison with the capacity to house at least 800 adults. The current facility holds more than 950. The measure would require closing the Green Bay prison within 90 days after the new facility is built and selling the land to the village of Allouez for $1 within 60 days after the Green Bay prison’s closure.

Steffen said he expects building a new prison to cost about $500 million.

The Legislature’s top Republican isn’t making any promises on the measure.

“We will certainly take a look at the bill and discuss it in caucus,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement. “Our initial conversations have expressed the need to look at our entire correctional system from workers to facilities.”

The governor’s office was equally noncommittal.

“The governor has been clear that any plan to close the Green Bay Correctional Institution must be comprehensive and considered holistically based on the needs of Wisconsin’s adult corrections program,” Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback said in a statement.

Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said she is open to considering a proposal dealing with the “very real issues at Green Bay Correctional Institution, but the devil is in the details,” adding that she wants an approach to corrections that deals with “racial disparities in policing, reducing the prison population, and legalizing marijuana.”

The governor expects such proposals to be developed with the Department of Corrections and other stakeholders and receive bipartisan support, Cudaback said.

Village eyes tax revenue

Among the local officials Steffen has been in touch with is Allouez Village President Jim Rafter, who said closing the prison could provide the village with an economic development opportunity while providing the aging facility’s prisoners a safer, more modern prison.

Rafter said he has been in contact with the governor’s office and DOC employees about closing the prison.

“We don’t have a commitment from them to take action on that in this budget, but we’re having good conversations where at least we’re educating them on the local need, the local interest, the local support,” Rafter said.

Recently, a group of local officials and state lawmakers, including Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay, and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, sent the Department of Corrections a letter encouraging the Green Bay Correctional Institution’s closure. The letter noted the facility’s flaws.

It also highlighted the possibility of developing on the prison’s site, with “the potential to provide more than $150 million in economic output, with the Green Bay School District, Village of Allouez, Brown County, and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College all benefiting from new tax revenue.”

“I’m very thankful that it’s bipartisan because it’s not a partisan issue at all, or it shouldn’t be,” Rafter said. “It’s trying to solve problems. And there are many problems that closing the prison can fix.”