'The tides are shifting': National Guard Bureau vows broad reforms to combat sexual assault

Last year, the bureau reorganized its Office of Complex Investigations, which does administrative inquiries when requested by a state, into an independent entity reporting to senior Guard leadership rather than the bureau’s general counsel.

“We have our own voice for the first time,” said Brigadier General Walker, who leads the office.

General Daniel Hokanson, the head of the National Guard Bureau, said in a statement that he put Walker, a fellow general, at the helm of the investigations office to give it more influence within the military when asking for funding and resources.

“It clearly highlights how important and seriously we take investigating sexual assault allegations and our goal of reducing sexual assaults within the National Guard,” Hokanson said.

Don Christensen, a retired Air Force colonel and former chief Air Force prosecutor and president of Protect Our Defenders, a national advocacy group providing legal help to victims of military sexual assault, agrees.

“Putting a general officer in there is a signal that (sexual assault) is being taken more seriously. It gives it more authority,” he said.

Over the last year, Walker said he and his team eliminated a backlog of cases though he has struggled to recruit and retain investigators. He said that's because the Guard's pool of candidates is limited, and the work requires a special skill-set.

Walker said the Office of Complex Investigations should only investigate a small percentage of cases because allegations should first go through local police. The office only investigates if law enforcement declines. Last fiscal year, the office investigated about 30% of sexual assaults reported across 54 militias.