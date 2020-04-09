'The struggle continues': Madison's Sanders backers confront end of campaign

“It’s been devastating. It feels almost worse than 2016, because I really, truly believed with all my heart that he would win this time,” Ferris said “I truly thought our country was ready for it.”

Ferris’ biggest policy concern is single-payer health care, a cornerstone of the Sanders campaign. However, she and Sanders’ base also see Medicare for All as just a piece of his larger platform, a lifetime of advocating for the working class and — drawing from one of Sanders' iconic speeches — “caring for those we don’t know,” said Bianca Tomasini.

Tomasini has lived in Madison for twenty years and is an organizer at the local chapter of Voces de la Frontera Action, an immigration and civil rights advocacy group. But after living in Sweden for seven years, she knows “the freedom that comes from having a moral government,” and saw a Sanders presidency as an opportunity for immigrants to live with less fear and a higher quality of life.

“I’m very sad and disappointed,” Tomasini said. “He transformed the way we think about what is possible in the United States. I really believe in what he says in terms of having the government do things that … we cannot do for each other.”