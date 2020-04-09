'The struggle continues': Madison's Sanders backers confront end of campaign

On Tuesday, Laura Valderrama was vying for a seat on the Shorewood Hills Village Board on the same election ballot as Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Democratic presidential candidate who inspired her run for local office.
Less than 24 hours after polls opened, she saw murmurs on Twitter that Sanders would soon be making an announcement and, by noon Wednesday, the Vermont senator had suspended his bid for the White House. Valderrama may have expected such an announcement to come eventually, but surely not so soon, before even knowing Tuesday's results.
While watching a live stream of Sanders’ announcement and processing her shock, Valderrama, 31, also found herself incredibly proud. She thought of all the hours spent working phones and sending texts with the grassroots organization Wisconsin for Bernie, distributing buttons at the Farmers’ Market and doing “anything and everything we could” to elect Sanders president. And, of course, seeking her own place in politics.
“What I was able to do with my campaign and what Bernie has been able to do with his campaign is communicate the vision and message that needs to be heard,” Valderrama said. “I really appreciated being able to talk about Bernie’s message on the local level with my fellow residents here, and I’m very hopeful for the future and all the leaders who will come out of this movement.”
Madison resident Heather Weasler said Wisconsin's bitterly divided electorate feels like “a microcosm of the country.” After a last-minute legal battle over voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin held an in-person April 7 election that left many people unable or afraid to cast ballots in a range of races, including the Democratic presidential primary and a state Supreme Court seat.
“I honestly felt like (Sanders) was definitely what our country needed, but I don’t know so much anymore if we know what we need,” said Weasler, a 47-year-old realtor. “If we know what’s best for us.”
Charlie Ryan, who supported Sanders during both his 2016 and 2020 presidential bids, knew fighting for someone he viewed as a truly progressive candidate “was always going to be an uphill battle.” He knew this in the days leading up to Super Tuesday, March 3, as a wave of moderate candidates dropped out of the race to endorse and revive former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. That feeling continued in the following weeks, as Sanders lost state after state against a stunning show of Democratic party unity behind Biden.
He knew this as the COVID-19 pandemic escalated, and Sanders supporters, who saw their candidate defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 state primary, came to terms with stay-at-home orders that made in-person canvassing impossible. They were left with a supply of Vote Bernie door hangers that they would not be able to distribute, for doors they would not be able to knock on.
“It’s obviously an emotional day. None of us are naive about the challenges that presented themselves in the campaign. We’re dealing with entrenched, powerful interests,” said Ryan, 42, who works in behavioral health. But, like many other Sanders supporters, he punctuated his disappointment with the same idea of unity: “The struggle continues. It was never about one person or candidate.”
To be prepared for something does not necessarily lessen the shock, and Sanders supporters have reacted to the news with both sorrow and hope, confusion and conviction. Sometimes, they don’t seem to know themselves how they’re feeling. Karl Koesser, who credits Sanders for moving the Democratic party to the left, logically knows its future lies in the policies, not a campaign. But he also knows how close it had been, and emotionally, said that ultimately makes it “hurt so much more.”
Even Amara Ferris, a La Crosse native who stuck out the recent weeks as a positive, idealistic voter, said Wednesday that perhaps she had just been in denial. The campaign volunteer, 29, spent much of Wednesday morning crying in disbelief.
“It’s been devastating. It feels almost worse than 2016, because I really, truly believed with all my heart that he would win this time,” Ferris said “I truly thought our country was ready for it.”
Ferris’ biggest policy concern is single-payer health care, a cornerstone of the Sanders campaign. However, she and Sanders’ base also see Medicare for All as just a piece of his larger platform, a lifetime of advocating for the working class and — drawing from one of Sanders' iconic speeches — “caring for those we don’t know,” said Bianca Tomasini.
Tomasini has lived in Madison for twenty years and is an organizer at the local chapter of Voces de la Frontera Action, an immigration and civil rights advocacy group. But after living in Sweden for seven years, she knows “the freedom that comes from having a moral government,” and saw a Sanders presidency as an opportunity for immigrants to live with less fear and a higher quality of life.
“I’m very sad and disappointed,” Tomasini said. “He transformed the way we think about what is possible in the United States. I really believe in what he says in terms of having the government do things that … we cannot do for each other.”
Ferris had hoped Sanders would stay in the race and shore up delegates until the Democratic convention in Milwaukee, delayed until August, or that the coronavirus would change the narrative of the race by moving people to the left on health care. In recent weeks, Sanders’ campaign activities had largely tapered off to make room for almost nightly coronavirus town halls and organizing efforts that raised $2 million for pandemic relief.
For Sanders supporters, the national health crisis has only made more urgent his Medicare for All platform.
“I think his response to the pandemic and general organizing of mutual aid during the pandemic has been pretty beneficial in raising consciousness ... about the type of politics that Bernie represented,” said Caroline Jackson, 25, a Madison resident. “It makes sense to me that he would drop out and try to focus more on the grassroots countering of corporate politics now.”
Though Wisconsin’s election results will not be announced until next week, many speculate that his hanging on through Tuesday strategically benefited local down-ballot candidates by motivating Democrats to overcome obstacles to vote. He endorsed liberal Judge Jill Karofsky in the state Supreme Court race.
Koesser, a graduate student involved in Badgers for Bernie, understands this personally. After becoming engaged in politics after the 2016 election, he knows getting a foot in the door is critical in building a movement.
“With a presidential campaign, if you get even a slightly reasonable amount of buy-in, it’s much more likely that (voters) will become politically involved in other ways,” Koesser said. “That automatically expands the likelihood of down-ballot races … People who say ‘Vote Sanders’ might also say, ‘Vote Sanders and Karosky.’”
With Sanders out, Koesser, remains concerned about future state and local races. An effectively decided primary may mean fewer people turning out for remaining primaries. And while the Sanders campaign has encouraged people to continue voting for him to gather more delegates and influence the Democratic platform, the outstanding questionof where his supporters will redirect their time, and votes, approaching November remains.
Many have resigned themselves to the same fate. Koesser said he will likely be “throwing up in my mouth” while voting for Biden. Weasler will do the same, simply because “I have to, I suppose,” just like she did, begrudgingly, for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Tomasini, too, because not to vote against Trump when she has the option feels like “a matter of luxury.”
But Biden has work to do to win over more of Sanders’ coalition, especially young voters. For Jackson to vote Biden would require major policy concessions, such as single-payer health care — not only has he shown no intention of doing so, he has “actively backed away from that,” Jackson said. Ferris dismissed the idea entirely, calling Biden’s record “abysmal.” And both cite long-standing sexual harassment allegations, especially a former staffer’s recent assault allegation, as perhaps their greatest sticking point.
“I can’t in good conscience vote for Biden or Trump. I don’t buy into the whole lesser-of-two-evils narrative,” Ferris said. “I refuse to vote for a candidate that has sexually assaulted a woman.”
Instead, Sanders’ announcement has refocused organizers’ energies toward more local priorities that, after Tuesday, seem all the more urgent for Wisconsin Democrats.
Weasler recently started a local chapter of a national anti-corruption and gerrymandering organization. Ryan, like Valderrama, is considering running for local office next year. They and Wisconsin for Bernie held a video conference Wednesday night to plan next steps, and the group is not moving forward alone. In recent months, they formed WI Will Win, a coalition with other groups, such as grocery store unions and graduate students, to continue running progressive candidates, organizing workers and fighting for health care and housing.
“Bernie has inspired a generation,” Valderrama said. “Our vision is to continue the work that needs to be done … We’re not going anywhere. In fact, our work is just beginning.”
