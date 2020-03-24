The new town hall: Anxiety, fear and few satisfying answers

“No one, I think, is satisfied with where we’re at,” Steil said.

Most of the lawmakers were joined by health officials and other subject matter experts, but many questions still had no clear answers, like the one a man named Andy posed to Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga on Friday morning: “When are we going to go back to normal?”

Beyond parties

Lawmakers in Washington have passed measures to address both the health care and economic crisis — and continue to negotiate over additional emergency measures. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has held almost daily briefings for reporters on the federal government’s response, events that have at times been heated, confusing and inaccurate. Several governors have also started holding regular press conference in an effort to spread information, issue warnings and offer what little reassurance they can.

But the tele-town halls have become the chief forum for Americans to talk, instead of listen, to their leaders. Many of the discussions focused on the federal aid, with Democratic lawmakers who supported the most recent measure saying it would help small businesses and Republicans like Biggs explaining why he voted no, noting the same concerns as the bar and restaurant owner who said the relief would come too late.