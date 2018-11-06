Who will win one of the closest and most closely watched gubernatorial races in the nation?
Polls closed at 8 p.m., meaning results are about to start rolling in for the contest between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers.
Polls suggest the race is neck-and-neck. And the outcome will influence not just the future of the state, but of the national Republican Party and the political map for 2020 and beyond, according to political watchers.
Little more than three years ago, Walker was a rising conservative star and top contender for the Republican presidential nomination after surviving a 2012 recall election spurred by his anti-union law known as Act 10. Then came a real estate billionaire and reality TV celebrity, who pushed aside Walker and other contenders on his way to the White House.
A Walker win tonight, in what's expected to be an election cycle favoring Democrats, would re-affirm his status as a leading national voice in the GOP after his fall from grace in 2015, said Barry Burden, a UW-Madison political science professor.
"He would be a hero to conservatives around the country if he could hold on in a year like this," Burden said.
An Evers win, meanwhile, would likely topple Walker from that perch, Burden said.
It also would give Democrats a road map back to success in Upper Midwest states in which they traditionally fared well, but lost to President Donald Trump in 2016, said Paul Nolette, a political science professor at Marquette University.
"It would become a real case study for Democrats going into 2020 about, how do you succeed in these swing states?" Nolette said.
A Walker loss also could suggest his previous wins were more a function of the national environment — which in 2010 and 2014, heavily favored Republicans — than his own message, Burden said. Conversely, a Walker win would show he has found an enduring winning message in the politically pivotal Upper Midwest.
As of 5 p.m., voter turnout in Wisconsin appeared likely to outpace the previous midterm election in 2014, in which Walker won re-election by a nearly six-point margin.
Evers hopes for high turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee and in college towns such as La Crosse, Eau Claire and Stevens Point.
Walker, meanwhile, will seek to reconstruct the statewide map on which his previous wins were based: dominance in suburban Milwaukee, where turnout is reliably high, and solid winning margins in Green Bay and the Fox Valley, and in rural Wisconsin.
It also remains unclear if Walker can maintain his previous large winning margins in suburban Milwaukee, given the eroding support Republicans are seeing nationally in similar suburban areas.
Walker has had a roughly three-to-one financial advantage over Evers in the campaign, according to an analysis by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
It found that as of Nov. 5, Walker’s campaign had out-raised Evers' $31 million to $9 million. And Republican outside independent expenditure groups — which urge voters to support or oppose a candidate, but are independent of the candidates' campaigns — in the governor's race out-raised their Democratic counterparts $19 million to $5 million.
Evers and Walker have tangled most intensely on health care — especially protections for people with pre-existing conditions — and taxes. Other points of contention included funding for schools, the state's approach to economic development and the state's prison population.
For Wisconsinites, the outcome will determine if state government continues to be a national laboratory for conservative change as it has for eight years under Walker — who, under that scenario, likely would continue to benefit from a Republican Legislature with which to work.
A Walker win also would signal a continuing rightward shift in Wisconsin, one of the nation’s political tipping points.
Should Evers win, control of state government likely would be divided between parties. But it would mark a resurgence for Wisconsin Democrats, who have held little power in the state Capitol since 2011. They would regain a seat at the table on the state budget, state participation in federal health care initiatives, redistricting and other key issues.
Evers says his priorities would be giving a $1.7 billion infusion to a state public-school system that he says faltered under Walker, ensuring access to affordable health care and fixing the state’s deteriorating roads and bridges.
Walker has said his priorities would include continuing to hold the line on taxes, maintaining a tuition freeze at public colleges and universities, and bolstering the state’s workforce. He has said his third term would be his last.
The most recent Marquette Law School Poll last week showed a tied race between Evers and Walker, 47-47. An Emerson College poll released Friday showed Evers leading 51-46, though still within the poll’s error margin of plus-or-minus 4.1 percentage points.