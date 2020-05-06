You are the owner of this article.
The Madsplainers podcast: State labs could test more COVID-19 samples but supply shortage hampers efforts
In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

This week, Cap Times investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral breaks her latest cover story, explaining what Wisconsin really means when it talks about its COVID-19 testing capacity (hint: it's not what you think) and how supply shortages are preventing the state from making that number a reality.

Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.

You can subscribe to the Madsplainers on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else podcasts are found. The RSS feed is here.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Katelyn Ferral is The Cap Times' public affairs and investigative reporter. She joined the paper in 2015 and previously covered the energy industry for the Pittsburgh Tribune Review. She's also covered state politics and government in North Carolina.

