The Madsplainers podcast: State labs could test more COVID-19 samples but supply shortage hampers efforts

In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

This week, Cap Times investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral breaks her latest cover story, explaining what Wisconsin really means when it talks about its COVID-19 testing capacity (hint: it's not what you think) and how supply shortages are preventing the state from making that number a reality.