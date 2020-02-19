The Madsplainers podcast: South Madison is changing, and some worry they'll be priced out

In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.
This week, local government reporter Abigail Becker explains why south Madison is at a turning point in its development, what's got some residents worried, and what the city can do to keep the area affordable.
Please let us know what you think of this podcast! Email show producer Natalie Yahr at nyahr@madison.com with your thoughts.
You have free articles remaining.
In the meantime, please check out our other Cap Times podcasts, including Jessie Opoien's state politics podcast Wedge Issues, our live Cap Times Talks podcasts, our student debt series The Cost of Opportunity and our food and drink show The Corner Table.