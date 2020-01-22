The Madsplainers podcast: Robin Vos steps up scrutiny of state agencies

In the new weekly podcast feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.
This week, Cap Times State Government Reporter Briana Reilly explains why Assembly Speaker Robin Vos's move to step up oversight of state agencies has been criticized as opposition research on state time, and what the move might tell us about the state of transparency in Wisconsin government.
