The Madsplainers podcast: Reaching out to dads in jail

In the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

Parenting is never easy, but parenting from behind bars is tough in a way all its own. This week on the podcast, Cap Times local government reporter Abigail Becker breaks down her latest cover story, exploring how two programs at the Dane County Jail are trying out new ways to support incarcerated dads and, in turn, their kids.

Also, we get the 411 on the vending machine where kids visiting parents can get books to read together.