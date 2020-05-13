The Madsplainers podcast: Racial disparities, and anxieties, heightened with COVID-19 crisis

In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

This week, Cap Times metro reporter Nicholas Garton breaks down his cover story, explaining how everything about the COVID-19 pandemic — from mask-wearing guidelines to anti-shutdown protests — is taking a disproportionate mental and emotional toll on African Americans, and where black Madisonians are finding support.