The Madsplainers podcast: 'No justice, no peace'

In the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

Cap Times reporters have been covering the ongoing fallout from the death of George Floyd, who was killed last Monday when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd cried and said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death has drawn renewed outrage over police violence toward black Americans, sparking protests across the country, including here in Madison.

Those protests are the subject of this week’s cover story, and we’ve got a full house on the podcast to talk about it. On this week's show, metro reporter Nicholas Garton, K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and state government reporter Briana Reilly, all of whom have been covering the events as they unfold, consider what they've seen and heard, and what might come next.