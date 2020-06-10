The Madsplainers podcast: MMSD class of 2020 laments lost traditions and looks ahead

In the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.
Because of the novel coronavirus, Madison's high school seniors will celebrate their graduation this year not with applause and the rogue air horn in the packed Kohl Center, but by watching a a televised ceremony from their couches. It's just one of the many ways the pandemic has reshaped the end of their high school careers.
For our latest cover story, Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard spoke with about a dozen Madison seniors about what that change has been like. On this week's show, he shares what he heard, including what these seniors miss most, what they're looking forward to and how they think they'll remember this time.
