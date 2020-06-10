You are the owner of this article.
The Madsplainers podcast: MMSD class of 2020 laments lost traditions and looks ahead
The Madsplainers podcast: MMSD class of 2020 laments lost traditions and looks ahead

Madsplainers RIVER
Brandon Raygo

In the weekly Madsplainers feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

Because of the novel coronavirus, Madison's high school seniors will celebrate their graduation this year not with applause and the rogue air horn in the packed Kohl Center, but by watching a a televised ceremony from their couches. It's just one of the many ways the pandemic has reshaped the end of their high school careers.

For our latest cover story, Cap Times K-12 education reporter Scott Girard spoke with about a dozen Madison seniors about what that change has been like. On this week's show, he shares what he heard, including what these seniors miss most, what they're looking forward to and how they think they'll remember this time. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

Scott Girard is the local k-12 education reporter at the Cap Times. A Madison native, he joined the paper in 2019 after working for six years for Unified Newspaper Group. Follow him on Twitter @sgirard9.

Pomp and strange circumstance: MMSD Class of 2020 laments lost traditions, looks ahead amid COVID-19
Pomp and strange circumstance: MMSD Class of 2020 laments lost traditions, looks ahead amid COVID-19

The Cap Times spoke with a dozen members of MMSD’s Class of 2020, who offered varied experiences of what was supposed to be their final semester in high school being interrupted by a worldwide pandemic. They shared disappointment over lost traditions, trouble finding motivation to finish schoolwork and a hope that they’ll look back on this time and learn from it.

