The Madsplainers podcast: Madison's new nightlife

In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," we go behind the latest cover story to find out why it matters.

This week, Cap Times food editor and arts writer Lindsay Christians fills in to interview Ruthie Hauge, Cap Times visual journalist. Ruthie joined the paper just as the city was beginning to shut down. She spent the last three weeks going out while Madison stayed in, capturing normally lively locations in a new state of emptiness. She photographed families in their illuminated homes and apartments, capturing private celebrations and quiet moments of joy amid pandemic anxiety.

On the podcast, Ruthie discusses how she connected with her subjects and new photography challenges presented by masks and physical distance.

Follow Ruthie on Instagram @ruthiehaugephotography and @captimesnews. A range of her current and previous work can be found on her website, ruthiehauge.com.

