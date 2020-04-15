You are the owner of this article.
The Madsplainers podcast: Madison makers build safety equipment for frontlines of COVID-19 fight
Most weeks on the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories, but this week, the tables turn as Madsplainers co-host Abigail Becker asks Natalie about her cover story.

On this episode, Natalie explains how local makers  from engineers and designers to sewists and 3D printing aficionados  are putting their skills to work to protect essential workers, and why this community is so eager to help.

