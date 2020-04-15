The Madsplainers podcast: Madison makers build safety equipment for frontlines of COVID-19 fight

Most weeks on the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories, but this week, the tables turn as Madsplainers co-host Abigail Becker asks Natalie about her cover story.

On this episode, Natalie explains how local makers — from engineers and designers to sewists and 3D printing aficionados — are putting their skills to work to protect essential workers, and why this community is so eager to help.