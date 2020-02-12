The Madsplainers podcast: Local businesses reconsider the use of native names
The Madsplainers podcast: Local businesses reconsider the use of native names

In the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," Cap Times podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories.

This week, food editor Lindsay Christians breaks down this week's cover story, explaining why Kickapoo Coffee and the Winnebago Arts Café have decided to change their names, what kind of work and expense go into such a change, and why this shift is happening now.

