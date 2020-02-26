The Madsplainers podcast: How bail jumping became Wisconsin's 'most charged crime'

Most weeks on the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories, but this week, the tables turn as Madsplainers co-host Abigail Becker grills Natalie about her cover story.

On this episode, Natalie explains what bail jumping charges are, how they've surged in Wisconsin in recent years, and why some are calling for change.