The Madsplainers podcast: How bail jumping became Wisconsin's 'most charged crime'
The Madsplainers podcast: How bail jumping became Wisconsin's 'most charged crime'

Madsplainers

Madsplainers is a show that breaks down the jargon-y, confusing and sometimes weird processes behind all things Madison.

Most weeks on the weekly Madsplainers podcast feature "On the Cover," podcast producer Natalie Yahr gets the scoop from the reporters behind our latest cover stories, but this week, the tables turn as Madsplainers co-host Abigail Becker grills Natalie about her cover story.

On this episode, Natalie explains what bail jumping charges are, how they've surged in Wisconsin in recent years, and why some are calling for change.

Bail Jumping Charges

Amy Johnson, an IT professional turned law student, compiled and analyzed data on fully adjudicated Wisconsin Circuit Court cases for the year…

